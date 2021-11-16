ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Former Colorado city councilman sentenced to probation for child sex crimes

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 5 days ago
Brian Paul Mackenzie.  Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A former Craig city councilman will avoid jail time after he was caught trying to solicit sex from an underaged girl online.

Brian MacKenzie, 50, was sentenced Friday to 10 years of probation in Colorado’s Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program. He will register as a sex offender and participate in sex offender treatment, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

MacKenzie was convicted of three felony child sex-related charges in September: internet luring of a child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child.

The charges stem from October 2019 when MacKenzie was caught trying to solicit sex from someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl in an undercover sting operation, according to the attorney’s office.

MacKenzie sent sexually explicit messages and arranged a meeting at a Lakewood house with the girl, who was actually an undercover deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. When MacKenzie was arrested at the meet up, he had condoms in his vehicle, according to the attorney’s office.

MacKenzie, who served on the Craig City Council at the time of the incident, resigned from his elected position after his arrest.

Though the prosecution was seeking a prison sentence, MacKenzie’s defense pointed to his lack of criminal history and the fact that he was going through a divorce at the time of the incident to push for probation.

