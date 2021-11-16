ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IS suicide bombings kill 3 in Uganda

By STRINGER, Grace MATSIKO, Michael O'HAGAN, Ivan Kabuye, Sumy SADRUNI, Badru KATUMBA, STF
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kAOt_0cyc8Yvi00
The attacks in the Ugandan capital took place near parliament and the central police station /AFP

Twin suicide bombings killed three people and wounded several dozen more in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The police earlier blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda and which Washington has linked to IS.

Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby. A third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCLIG_0cyc8Yvi00
Map of Uganda locating the capital Kampala. /AFP

The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT), and left "bodies shattered and scattered", he said.

Police foiled a third attack, recovering an improvised explosive device from the home of an alleged suicide bomber who was shot and wounded, Enanga added. They were in pursuit of other members of the group.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the man "later died" and vowed that the attackers "will perish".

"The public should maintain vigilance of checking people at entry points to bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, markets," he said.

The blast near the police station shattered windows while the one near parliament set nearby parked cars on fire, Uganda's Assistant Inspector General of police Edward Ochom told AFP earlier.

The Ugandan Red Cross said 21 of the 33 people wounded were police officers.

- 'It was so loud' -

The attacks follow two blasts last month -- a bus explosion near Kampala that wounded many people and a bombing at a roadside eatery in the capital that killed one woman.

Police said both those explosions were carried out by the ADF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amy6F_0cyc8Yvi00
The explosions occurred within minutes of each other /AFP

Uganda has also blamed the group for a foiled bomb attack in August on the funeral of an army commander who led a major offensive against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

Salim Uhuru, mayor of Kampala Central, told AFP he was near the police station when he heard the blast.

"It was so loud. I ran towards the police station and saw one policeman I know dead on the ground. His body was scattered like mincemeat," Uhuru said.

Kyle Spencer, the executive director of Uganda's Internet Exchange Point, told AFP the explosions had sparked panic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiMfN_0cyc8Yvi00
Paramedics tended to dozens of victims at Kampala's Mulago National Referral Hospital /AFP

"The road to parliament is closed off, there are people just crying, everyone else is just trying to get away from these areas," he said.

Parliament cancelled its Tuesday session, asking members to avoid the area "as security forces are working hard to restore order".

The premises were put under tight security, with heavily armed soldiers securing the area as forensics officers in white overalls inspected the blast site for clues.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he was "very sad" about the bombings. The African Union also condemned the attacks.

- 'Jihadist influence' -

Ugandan police last month arrested a number of alleged ADF operatives and warned that extremists were believed to be plotting a new attack on "major installations".

"Today's breakthrough attacks show that we still need to do more, to pre-empt, penetrate and prevent deadly attacks by domestic extremists in the days to come," police spokesman Enanga said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbSO7_0cyc8Yvi00
A member of the Uganda police bomb squad prepares to detonate a suspicious package near the Central Police Station in Kampala /AFP

The ADF, historically a Ugandan rebel group, has been accused of killing thousands of civilians in eastern DRC.

"It's increasingly clear that the ADF is refocusing its attention on Uganda," said Kristof Titeca, an expert on the group at the University of Antwerp.

"It may link with an increased influence of jihadist elements within the ADF in the last couple of years," he told AFP.

In April 2019, IS began to claim some ADF attacks on social media, presenting the group as its regional branch -- the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

In March this year, the United States officially linked the ADF to IS.

The ADF is considered by experts to be the bloodiest of more than 120 armed groups that roam eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

In 2010, twin bombings in Kampala targeting fans watching the World Cup final left 76 people dead, with Al-Shabaab claiming responsibility.

The attack was seen as revenge for Uganda sending troops to Somalia as part of an African Union mission to confront Al-Shabaab.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) — The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide attacks that killed three people and injured 36 in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday. Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Two explosions in the heart of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and media reported, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month. There was no immediate claim of responsibility....
AFRICA
newschain

Three killed as explosions rock Uganda’s capital

Two explosions have rocked Uganda’s capital of Kampala, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a co-ordinated attack by extremists. Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city centre. “The bomb threats are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WTAJ

Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with Congo as they tried […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
Reuters

'You beat me': Colombia's most-wanted drug lord caught

NECOCLI, Colombia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The man Colombia describes as the world's most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: "You beat me" when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bombings#Suicide Bombers#Ugandan#Afp Twin#Islamic State#The Ugandan Red Cross
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Revealed: How Lord Salisbury hid rape by his British consul in Benin

Britain has long faced calls to return the Benin bronzes, looted by its soldiers in 1897 from the kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, a former British colony. Now that pressure is set to intensify following the discovery of damning evidence that the then prime minister covered up a rape and other atrocities committed by one of his own officials in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy