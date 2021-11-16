This Quaint Wagon Ride Through The Arizona Desert Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

Horses may no longer be the primary method of transportation in Arizona, but our cowboy roots run deep. Travel back in time to the Old West at Koli Equestrian Center in Chandler, where you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sprawling desert landscape. It’s such a relaxing way to take in the scenery!

If you've ever wanted to ride through the Arizona desert on a horse with no name - or in a carriage attached to one - a trip to Koli Equestrian Center in Chandler has your name written all over it.

While horseback riding is the main attraction here, guests can also enjoy a relaxing wagon ride through the vast, beautiful landscape.

For a blissful 45 minutes, you'll trot along at a leisurely pace and take in the surroundings.

Sweeping mountain vistas promise to leave you breathless, as do the majestic wild horses grazing in the field in front of the lofty peaks.

The cost for the wagon ride is $25 per person aged six or older (children under six are not permitted).

Koli Equestrian Center has several other unique activities, including cattle drives, group trail rides, cowboy games such as hatchet throwing, and more.

Address: 6940 West Broken Ear Road, Chandler, AZ 85226.

Visit the Koli Equestrian Center website or Facebook page to learn more and/or book a wagon ride.

