This Quaint Wagon Ride Through The Arizona Desert Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In
Horses may no longer be the primary method of transportation in Arizona, but our cowboy roots run deep. Travel back in time to the Old West at Koli Equestrian Center in Chandler, where you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sprawling desert landscape. It’s such a relaxing way to take in the scenery!
Address: KOLI Equestrian Center, 6940 W BROKEN EAR RD, Chandler, AZ 85226, USA
