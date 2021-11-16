ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Quaint Wagon Ride Through The Arizona Desert Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 5 days ago

Horses may no longer be the primary method of transportation in Arizona, but our cowboy roots run deep. Travel back in time to the Old West at Koli Equestrian Center in Chandler, where you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sprawling desert landscape. It’s such a relaxing way to take in the scenery!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj1OX_0cyc8GHs00
If you've ever wanted to ride through the Arizona desert on a horse with no name - or in a carriage attached to one - a trip to Koli Equestrian Center in Chandler has your name written all over it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJf7r_0cyc8GHs00
While horseback riding is the main attraction here, guests can also enjoy a relaxing wagon ride through the vast, beautiful landscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlFbH_0cyc8GHs00
For a blissful 45 minutes, you'll trot along at a leisurely pace and take in the surroundings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JD5O_0cyc8GHs00
Sweeping mountain vistas promise to leave you breathless, as do the majestic wild horses grazing in the field in front of the lofty peaks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqC2C_0cyc8GHs00
The cost for the wagon ride is $25 per person aged six or older (children under six are not permitted).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NDji_0cyc8GHs00
Koli Equestrian Center has several other unique activities, including cattle drives, group trail rides, cowboy games such as hatchet throwing, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVpaT_0cyc8GHs00
Address: 6940 West Broken Ear Road, Chandler, AZ 85226.

Visit the Koli Equestrian Center website or Facebook page to learn more and/or book a wagon ride.

Have you ever taken a horse-drawn wagon ride at Koli Equestrian Center? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below! Check out our previous article for another place in Arizona where the Old West is still alive and well.

Address: KOLI Equestrian Center, 6940 W BROKEN EAR RD, Chandler, AZ 85226, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Arizona

Follow This 1.7-Mile Trail In Arizona To One Of The Best Scenic Overlooks In The Grand Canyon

If difficult hikes are your thing, Arizona has plenty to choose from. The same goes if the opposite is true – for every all-day trek, there’s an abbreviated trail with equally breathtaking views. South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point is one such hike. This short Arizona hike is under two miles long, yet leads to one of the most iconic scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona

If you’re on a mission to find the best pie in Arizona, look no further than our capital city. In the heart of Phoenix, Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole serves up mouthwatering pie in every flavor imaginable. There are nearly 80 different kinds in total, from apple and cherry to coconut cream and chocolate mousse […] The post Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Trail Leading To 4 Different Red Rock Formations Is Often Called One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Arizona

It’s no secret that Arizona’s Red Rock Country is a popular hiking destination, but some of the area’s best trails don’t get nearly enough recognition. Broken Arrow Trail is one of the most underrated hikes in Sedona, leading to four different iconic rock formations. The parking lot for the trail is located off Morgan Road. […] The post This Trail Leading To 4 Different Red Rock Formations Is Often Called One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Here Are The 7 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Arizona

Ready to embrace the holiday spirit? Or maybe you’re already in the Christmas mood because you’re one of those people who decorated their house with twinkle lights, ribbons, and mistletoe just a week after Halloween. Either way, if you’re looking for some fantastic holiday events, look no further! We have a nice list of the […] The post Here Are The 7 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Only In Arizona

With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona

Neighborhood Christmas lights are so underrated. Residential homes often put on some of the best displays, and you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own vehicle! Cox Family Lights in Arizona is a perfect example. Programmed entirely by a teenager, this epic Scottsdale display boasts over 35,000 lights! It’s the perfect way to […] The post With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Take A Look At Life Inside Flagstaff, The Snowiest Town In Arizona

It really isn’t typical to associate snow with Arizona, especially for visitors who aren’t too familiar with the state. But the higher elevations, especially in northern Arizona, actually receive a fair amount of coverage each year. Flagstaff, for instance, far surpasses any other city, averaging over 100 inches per year, making it the town that […] The post Take A Look At Life Inside Flagstaff, The Snowiest Town In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

The Cave And Scenic Overlook At The End Of The Wind Cave Trail In Arizona Are Truly Something To Marvel Over

Arizona is full of caves just waiting to be explored, but not all of them feature panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape. For this reason, Wind Cave Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the entire state, and it definitely belongs on your outdoor adventure bucket list. The trail isn’t too difficult, and it leads to a massive cave overlooking Phoenix and the entire East Valley. Lace up your shoes; it’s time to explore!
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Wagon#Cowboy#Equestrian#Horse#Facebook#Koli Equestrian Center
Only In Arizona

Mesa Arizona Temple Is An Incredible Palace Hiding Right Here In Arizona

No matter your religious affiliation, we can all appreciate the opulent splendor that places of worship often boast. The Mesa Arizona Temple is an architectural wonder that’s the closest thing we have to a palace here in the Grand Canyon State. It’s temporarily open to the public after three years of renovations, so you’ll definitely […] The post Mesa Arizona Temple Is An Incredible Palace Hiding Right Here In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Winslow, Arizona Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Arizona is full of small towns just begging for a visit, and one of them is best known for being mentioned in a popular classic rock song. Located along Route 66, Winslow is a charming little town jam-packed with history and culture. You can even visit the world’s best-preserved meteor crater just outside of the city limits! According to HGTV, Winslow is among the best small towns to visit in America, and we couldn’t agree more.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Few People Know The Real Reason Arizona Doesn’t Observe Daylight Saving Time

If you’ve lived in Arizona for more than a couple of months, you’re obviously aware that our state doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time – but do you know why? We’ll give you a hint: the answer has to do with the weather. Read on to learn the details, plus why the rest of the U.S. […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Arizona Doesn’t Observe Daylight Saving Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

There’s A Pharmacy Museum In Arizona And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Whether or not you have a career in the medical field, old-fashioned drugstores have a certain nostalgia about them that everyone can appreciate. Few people know this, but you can step into a full-scale replica of one at the History of Pharmacy Museum at the University of Arizona! The museum features thousands of artifacts collected over the past several decades, some of which date to the 19th century. This unique museum is one of Tucson’s best-kept secrets, and you’ll never forget your visit.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
Only In Arizona

Watch Your Step…Tarantulas Are Migrating Across Arizona By The Thousands

Tarantulas aren’t the warmest or fuzziest creatures, but – like every animal – they serve a unique purpose in the food chain. Mating season has arrived for these non-poisonous spiders, which means they’re migrating across the southwest (yes, that includes Arizona!) by the thousands in search of the perfect partner. If you’re out and about […] The post Watch Your Step…Tarantulas Are Migrating Across Arizona By The Thousands appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Ride The Amtrak On Arizona’s Route 66 For Just $45

There’s a new way to get your kicks on Route 66, and it involves a short ride on the Amtrak that’s jam-packed with fascinating history and incredibly scenic views. The Southwest Chief is Amtrak’s route through the American West, running between Los Angeles and Chicago. Instead of embarking on the whole trip, which takes around two days, you can cruise down Route 66 and hop off without ever leaving the state. Traveling from Kingman to Winslow (or vice versa), this 200-mile train ride passes through some of the most iconic destinations in Arizona – and it costs as little as $45!
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Surrounded By Desert Beauty, The Trail Leading Up Arizona’s Tumamoc Hill Is A Hiker’s Paradise

Tucson is an outdoor adventurer’s paradise, with a seemingly endless array of hiking trails to choose from. One of our very favorites is Tumamoc Hill, both for its unparalleled city views and relative ease – it’s a straight shot from the base to the summit! This hike is a real treat, and it’ll quickly become one of your favorite spots to enjoy nature without straying too far from home.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Natural Arch You’ll Find At Cape Royal In Arizona

Arizona has no shortage of natural wonders – in fact, you could probably visit a new one each day over the course of a lifetime and still not see them all. Angel’s Window, a natural arch on the Cape Royal peninsula at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, is one that deserves much more recognition than it gets. This stunning rock formation frames the surrounding landscape in a truly incredible way, and it’s accessible via a short-and-sweet, one-mile hike.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arizona Costs Less Than $110 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

We all need to get away from it all sometimes, and this charming Arizona bungalow is the perfect place to do so. Nestled on a private vineyard just outside of Prescott, the cabin costs less than $110 per night to rent – plus it sleeps up to five guests. The country chic décor will take […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arizona Costs Less Than $110 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Tropical Airbnb In Arizona Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

Arizona is about as far from a tropical paradise as it gets, which means we have to bring the beachy vibes to us. This North Scottsdale Airbnb has done exactly that, boasting a heated pool with its very own swim-up bar. Pour yourself a drink and allow yourself to be transported to an island oasis […] The post This Tropical Airbnb In Arizona Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Two-Story Country Store Makes The Best Homemade Frozen Yogurt In Arizona

Small-town general stores have an undeniable charm about them, and Dairy Country Store in Colorado City is no exception. This two-story roadside stop offers a variety of fresh, local, and homemade goods, including frozen yogurt churned by hand each day. All it takes is one spoonful to see what the hype is about! Visit the […] The post This Two-Story Country Store Makes The Best Homemade Frozen Yogurt In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

7K+
Followers
608
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy