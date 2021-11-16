ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Court: Higher Maricopa water charge for public housing is not discriminatory

 5 days ago
WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court said that an Arizona water district can charge more in upfront fees to public housing residents, even though the policy disproportionately affects minority customers and single mothers. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged on November 12 that...

yourvalley.net

Appeals Court: Cyber Ninjas audit records are public

PHOENIX — The Court of Appeals has shot down the latest bid by Cyber Ninjas to keep secret the records it has related to the audit of the 2020 election. In an eight-page ruling Tuesday, the judges rebuffed claims by the company that the documents, emails and other items it has are beyond the reach of Arizona's public records law. The court said once the company started doing the Senate’s work, it became the custodian of any documents related to the audit which, by definition, was a public function.
PHOENIX, AZ
wdac.com

Proposal Charges Fee To Extraordinary Users Of Water

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla and Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties have introduced the PA Water Resource Act as House Bill 20 and Senate Bill 868. Their legislation would charge extraordinary water users a nominal per-gallon fee for removing water from waterways, either 1/100 of a cent per gallon for those who return the water or 1/10 of a cent per gallon for those who never return it. Thus, a 10,000-gallon withdrawal would cost $1 per day and $10 per day respectively. Sturla said PA has allowed its water resources to be used for free by extraordinary water users who take over 8 billion gallons of water a day. The legislation would raise $350 million annually to help state agencies, municipalities, watershed organizations and authorities improve water quality. Under the legislation, a Water Use Fund would be managed by the PA Infrastructure Investment Authority to distribute the money for local water improvement projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
informnny.com

Mississippi loses Supreme Court water fight with Tennessee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court on Monday rejected a claim that the Memphis, Tennessee, area has been taking water that belongs to Mississippi from an underground aquifer that sits beneath parts of both states. The high court’s first decision of the term came in a case argued in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Public Housing#Water Services#Fair Housing#Housing Act
The demise of a notable law firm in Florida’s capital: The end of an era and a sad time

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tallahassee is a town that will always be full of lawyers. The presence of state government offices and the Florida Legislature requires a lot of watching from good legal minds. But there is not likely to ever be another law firm that will replace the notable firm started more than 40 years ago by former […] The post The demise of a notable law firm in Florida’s capital: The end of an era and a sad time appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Biden Dept. of Interior moves to remove 'derogatory' names from federal lands

The Biden administration has begun the process of replacing the names of some of the nation’s federal lands that have been deemed “derogatory.”. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced in a press release Friday that her department has formally established a “process to review and replace” derogatory names such as “squaw” from federal usage.
U.S. POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

