Vital breast-milk donations

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic lauds supporters of the WIC breast-milk program

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, the parent medical group of Woodburn's Salud Medical Center, reported that 11 dedicated mothers in the Salem area have been donating their breast milk to support other families in need.

The report said donations are essential for kids in intensive care situations and can help moms struggling or unable to breastfeed their babies. Access to these drop-off sites is essential in creating a smooth process for mothers nervous about shipping their milk.

"We're excited that our drop-off sites are an easy connection between moms and Northwest Mothers Milk Bank. We're grateful for the mothers building a community of helping each other," said Stacy Hackenmueller, coordinator of Special Projects for Nutrition Services.

When donors drop off their milk, it's kept frozen, sorted, screened, processed with ultralight pasteurization, and distributed to NICU, inpatient, and outpatient babies in need.

According to the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank, one in eight infants in the Pacific Northwest is born prematurely. Human milk significantly increases a preterm infant's chance of surviving the complications of low birth weight. Donor milk is associated with a lower incidence of infection, like necrotizing enterocolitis, compared to other alternatives like formula.

For information or to donate, visit DonateMilk.org.

