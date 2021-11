Rubicon Equities closes on final slice of Printers Alley site, architect shares vision for mixed-use project

OWNER: Riverside Investment & Development/Howard Hughes Corp. Joint Venture. INTERIOR CONTRACTOR: Skender (Bank of America Floors) MEP ENGINEER: Syska Hennessy Group Inc. The former General Growth Partners building site was one of the few locations available on Wacker Drive to place a tall building, but also one of the most difficult. Developers Riverside and Howard Hughes wanted an iconic building, but the narrow trapezoidal site had historic preservation requirements. The project team also had to maintain a stormwater outfall structure, and there really wasn’t room for a city-mandated riverwalk. To address these challenges, a stepped design maximizes leasable space and corner offices and creates a unique support structure with an open public space under its vaulted ceiling for the riverwalk.

