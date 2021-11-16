Boca Warriors MS Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams Take 1st, 2nd At States

The Boca Warrirors Middle School Girls Cross Country Team took first place in the Florida State competition.

BY: SCOTT SANOK | Boca Warriors

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Sports Contribution) — The Boca Warriors Middle School Girls’ Team completed their season-long dominance by taking 1st place (out of 140 teams), for not just the Club Championship, but also by taking the Overall State Team Title across all 4 Middle School State Divisions (private, public, charter & club).

The Girls’ Team had 4 individual podium medalists:

Alex Palekar: 11:16:71 — 2nd Place overall

Gianna Gallego: 11:36:86 — 5th Place overall

Emily Pymm: 11:42:71 — 7th Place overall

Victoria Zea: 12:21:44 — 20th Place overall

Ellie Morgan ran a solid 12:27.23, just missing her PR by less than 2 seconds and just missed the podium but came in a strong 5th for her team.

The Boca Warriors Middle School Boys’ Team took home 2nd place in the Club Division and finished 4th overall (out of 150 teams) in the State across all 4 Middle School State Divisions (private, public, charter & club).

The Boca Warriors Middle School Boys Cross Country Team placed second in the club division.

The Boys’ team ranked 7th going into the championship round, and was considered underdogs to medal as a team. The guys all performed PRs (personal records), and worked as a team in order to seize the opportunity to take home a team trophy.

The Boys’ Team also had 4 individual podium medalists:

Scott Sanok: 10:30:61 — 9th Place overall

Will Moss: 10:46:68 — 12th Place overall

Samuel Vergara: 10:49:24 — 14th Place overall

Erik Moss: 11:00:71 — 20th Place overall

The Boca Warriors Team is coached by Alan Crate, a previous Palm Beach County Coach of the Year recipient.

The Boca Warriors Track Club is a non-profit, competitive track and field and cross country club team, with both AAU & USATF club membership status. Our goal is to develop young athletes attributes and skills such as a great work ethic, daily pursuit of excellence, goal setting, fitness and strength, healthy lifestyle, perseverance and determination to better oneself. For more information, please visit www.bocawarriors.com

