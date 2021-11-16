ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Popular NJ Italian Spot Opens 3rd Location In Shuttered Restaurant

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXjaM_0cyc6hi700

A popular New Jersey pizzeria and Italian restaurant is opening a third outpost.

Porta is replacing the Montclair Social Club on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, the eatery announced on Instagram.

Known for its Neapolitan pies, Porta has locations in Asbury Park and Jersey City.

Porta will be located at 499 Bloomfield Ave., and will open early next year, NJ Advance Media reports.

