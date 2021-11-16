Walk Through A Lighted Safari This Christmas At The San Antonio Zoo In Texas
If you love going to the zoo and looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season, why not combine the two? Each year, the San Antonio Zoo transforms into a winter wonderland complete with tons of animal-themed light displays. You can walk through an illuminated safari, have an undersea adventure with light-up jellyfish, and frolic with flamingos – all while sipping hot cocoa and listening to festive tunes.
Visit the San Antonio Zoo’s website or Facebook page for more information and/or purchase tickets.
Address: San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
