Walk Through A Lighted Safari This Christmas At The San Antonio Zoo In Texas

If you love going to the zoo and looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season, why not combine the two? Each year, the San Antonio Zoo transforms into a winter wonderland complete with tons of animal-themed light displays. You can walk through an illuminated safari, have an undersea adventure with light-up jellyfish, and frolic with flamingos – all while sipping hot cocoa and listening to festive tunes.

The 54-acre San Antonio Zoo is gearing up for another season of Whataburger Zoo Lights , the wildest way to celebrate the holidays in the Alamo City.

Visitors will enjoy 12 different themed areas, from the North Pole to the all-new "Starry Safari" and so many more magical displays.

Two 32-foot-tall LED trees are synchronized to festive tunes, and a spectacular light tunnel is perfect for walking through with a cup of hot cocoa in hand.

Since it is a zoo, you can expect to see lots of animal-centric elements, including a 15-foot giraffe, light-up sea creatures, and more.

Explore the African savanna, get up close and personal with the flamingos of the rainforest, and embark on an underwater adventure - all in the span of an hour or two.

Brand new this year, the recently opened San Antonio Zoo train will take passengers on a holiday sing-along ride through Brackenridge Park.

Address: 3903 North St Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Visit the San Antonio Zoo’s website or Facebook page for more information and/or purchase tickets.

