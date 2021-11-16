ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Through A Lighted Safari This Christmas At The San Antonio Zoo In Texas

By Katie Lawrence
If you love going to the zoo and looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season, why not combine the two? Each year, the San Antonio Zoo transforms into a winter wonderland complete with tons of animal-themed light displays. You can walk through an illuminated safari, have an undersea adventure with light-up jellyfish, and frolic with flamingos – all while sipping hot cocoa and listening to festive tunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBEEA_0cyc6TIp00
The 54-acre San Antonio Zoo is gearing up for another season of Whataburger Zoo Lights , the wildest way to celebrate the holidays in the Alamo City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135BwP_0cyc6TIp00
Visitors will enjoy 12 different themed areas, from the North Pole to the all-new "Starry Safari" and so many more magical displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFT7E_0cyc6TIp00
Two 32-foot-tall LED trees are synchronized to festive tunes, and a spectacular light tunnel is perfect for walking through with a cup of hot cocoa in hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3Mfq_0cyc6TIp00
Since it is a zoo, you can expect to see lots of animal-centric elements, including a 15-foot giraffe, light-up sea creatures, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrBzZ_0cyc6TIp00
Explore the African savanna, get up close and personal with the flamingos of the rainforest, and embark on an underwater adventure - all in the span of an hour or two.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snYOg_0cyc6TIp00
Brand new this year, the recently opened San Antonio Zoo train will take passengers on a holiday sing-along ride through Brackenridge Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTJWn_0cyc6TIp00
Address: 3903 North St Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Visit the San Antonio Zoo’s website or Facebook page for more information and/or purchase tickets.

Have you ever attended Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo? If so, are you going back this year? Tell us in the comments section below! Check out our previous article for another fun and festive event in Texas that will make your holiday season merry and bright.

