Following Astroworld tragedy, Nike postpones release of latest Travis Scott shoe

Nike has paused plans to release its latest shoe collaboration with Travis Scott after 10 people died at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival and mounting lawsuits.

The footwear giant sent out a statement on its sneaker release website, SNKRS , notifying fans of the decision on Monday.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival , we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 × Cactus Jack,” the update reads.

There was no information provided about a new release date.

For its newest partnership, Nike and Scott’s Cactus Jack Records created the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” a pair of brown Air Max 1′s, with a release date set for Dec. 16.

“The Air Jordan I celebrates Travis Scott, hip-hop artist, record label founder and Houston, Texas native,” reads a description of the $175 sneakers on Nike’s website. “Details on the shoe, including a reverse Swoosh and hidden pouch, help set this edition of the storied sneaker apart for the rapper and producer, and for Cactus Jack Records.”

Scott, 30, reportedly also had a set of Nike Air Trainer 1s and new Air Jordan 1 Lows in the works for months.

The delay follows the death of 10 concertgoers and the injury of hundreds more after a crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the annual Astroworld fest at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5.

A group of Houston attorneys announced last week they represent more than 200 Astroworld victims and have filed more than 90 lawsuits in Harris County Civil Court against Scott, promoter Live Nation and others involved in the tragic event.