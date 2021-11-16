Yankees introduce new 3rd base coach Luis Rojas, who says he ‘wouldn’t change’ his experience as Mets skipper

From the looks of his introductory press conference, new Yankees’ third base coach Luis Rojas isn’t too upset about his recent breakup with the Mets.

Greeting many of the same media members who covered his two-year tenure as the Mets’ manager, Rojas was his typical smiley self during Tuesday’s media session. Though he’ll be in a familiar city, Rojas knows he must prepare for the difference in intensity levels that comes with jumping from the Mets to the Yankees.

“Every day there’s a lesson,” Rojas said of living a baseball life in the Big Apple. “It’s a passionate fan base with demands. There’s no way around it, you learn, both as a baseball person and as a man, as well.”

Rojas’ remarks throughout the afternoon made it abundantly clear that his relationship with Aaron Boone — cultivated both from their times managing in the city and during Rojas’ interview process — was one of the main selling points for him in taking the job. He also shouted out Yankee bench coach Carlos Mendoza as someone he knows well from their times managing in the minor leagues, and told a story of managing Aaron Judge in a South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

“We’ve had several conversations over the phone and in person,” Rojas said of his connections within the Yankee organization. “Aaron was the first person to call me when I got the manager job with the Mets. He welcomed me to the city. I thought that was pretty neat. Immediately, we established a really good connection.”

The Yankees got the wheels turning on his hiring about a month after the Mets’ season ended on Oct. 3, according to Rojas. He revealed he had an offer to remain in the Mets’ organization (though didn’t specify what it was), but cited Boone as a “great baseball man and great leader,” as well as the Yankees’ “talented roster” and rich tradition as reasons for going from manager to third base coach. That time as a manager in the big leagues provided intrigue from both sides of the interview table, according to Rojas.

“For me, it was a learning experience,” Rojas said of his time as Mets’ skipper, which was marred by COVID, front office dysfunction and uncertainty, as well as the team’s second-half collapse in 2021. “I wouldn’t change it for anything at this point. I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to manage the team for two years. There are a lot of people there that I do care about very much. I’m going to miss them, for sure.”

In addition to his in-game duties from the coaching box, Rojas will also serve as the Yankees’ outfield coach. Reggie Willits, the previous outfield and first base coach, took an assistant job at the University of Oklahoma after not receiving a new contract from the Yankees. As for the interview process, Rojas played it coy but said he met with a “big group” and was bombarded with a “lot of questions from different angles.”

“Analytical questions, personal questions, baseball questions, you name it,” Rojas listed. “It happened in a matter of three days. I believe it was two days later that Aaron contacted me and said they were going to go with me.” Rojas also interviewed for the Padres managerial job in late October before San Diego hired Bob Melvin.

The day-to-day job of a third base coach goes far beyond waves and stop signs, though. The Yankees pride themselves as a very analytically-inclined group — even if they keep the details of that analytical work close to the vest — and expect Rojas to be on board with that.

“There’s so much information out there that a third base coach can take advantage of,” Rojas spouted. “I’m waiting to get my hands on a lot of video and a lot of different data. When you get into the daily grind, you can study different things from opposing defenses. Shifts, outfield arms, range, there’s a lot of different things to prepare yourself as a third base coach to make your in-game decisions and not be reactive. Then you can calculate a lot of things in the equation that go into your decision to send or stop a runner.”

Rojas coached third base during his time managing in the minor leagues, as is customary of many managers at those levels. He expects to be pretty hands-on with the players, noting that daily connection is a great way to build trust with players, and will monitor the outfielders closely to determine what sort of workouts are needed. With Aaron Hicks’ recent health troubles and Giancarlo Stanton’s allergy to the outfield in recent years, this could prove to be a bigger job than anyone is letting on right now.

Boone was also part of the media session, speaking publicly for the first time since Oct. 19, when he answered questions about his new three-year deal with the club . Boone had nothing but positive things to say about Rojas, who is replacing Phil Nevin, the team’s third base coach since 2018 (and Boone’s close personal friend) who was let go when the team shook up its coaching staff after being eliminated from the postseason.

“Looking from afar, he’s certainly someone that I respected,” Boone said of Rojas. “I think all of our group kind of fell in love with him.”

The same things, obviously, were said about Rojas when the Mets promoted him to manager in 2020. Less than two years later, he was one of the least popular people in a Mets uniform, at least with the fans . Taking on a lesser role but in the bigger, omnipresent Yankee spotlight, it will be interesting to see how long Rojas’ habitual smile lasts this time around.