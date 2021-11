The Heisman Trophy has been presented to the best player in college football every year since 1935, and only once has a defensive player won the award (Charles Woodson, 1997). With his performance this season, especially over the last three games, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson has received some buzz for the sport’s most coveted trophy, and his teammates think he deserves to be in the discussion, even if the player himself isn’t thinking about it.

