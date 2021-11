The holiday season is officially upon us. The coming months will be spent enjoying the company of friends, family, and neighbors as we take some time to appreciate the little things in life that make it magical. Wine tasting rooms and wet bars make for the perfect pairing with holiday gatherings. These are great places to indulge in a good conversation and share a laugh or two over a glass of your favorite libation.

