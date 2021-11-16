ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles felt 'so grateful' working with Chloe Zhao on surprise Eternals role

Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former One Direction star shocked audiences earlier this...

lebanon-express.com

MovieWeb

Harry Styles Is 'So Grateful' to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

For those who have not yet seen Eternals and would like its secrets to remain intact, then this may not be the article you are looking for. With that in mind, the mid-credit scene of Eternals brought with it the unexpected sight of One Director singer Harry Styles making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, who also goes under the title of Starfox of Mystery Planet, is the brother of Thanos and Royal Prince of Titan. After making a grand entrance and being formally announced by Pip the Troll – voiced by Patton Oswalt and being a CGI character that has come under a fair amount of ridicule since the scene arrived in cinemas – Eros told a small remaining group of Eternals that their friends were in trouble and he can help to find them, and so ends the set up for a second Eternals movie, or at least part of it.
thedigitalfix.com

Eternals director cast Patton Oswalt and Harry Styles as a “package deal”

Acclaimed director Chloé Zhao, has shared that her decision to bring Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt into the Eternals post-credit scene was a long formed “package deal” between herself and Kevin Feige. According to Deadline, Zhao pitched the casting for Eros and Pip the Troll to Marvel “a while back”, after keeping tabs on the actors’ careers. Warning spoilers ahead.
justjaredjr.com

Harry Styles' 'Eternals' End Credits Scene Isn't All He Filmed...

Word on the street is, Harry Styles actually filmed another scene for Eternals!. In a new interview, a few members of the cast revealed that they actually filmed another, longer scene with the 27-year-old singer, but it of course, did not make the final cut. WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS BELOW!. “He...
Cinema Blend

Why Harry Styles Got His Wild MCU Role, According To One Producer

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, and the franchise expanded in a major way with Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. In addition to a new team of massively powerful heroes, the mid-credits scene revealed another newcomer: Harry Styles’ Eros. And one Marvel producer recently explained why Styles got this wild MCU role.
Washington Post

‘Eternals’ post-credits scenes, explained: What’s Harry Styles doing here?

After a run time of almost three hours, one would think there was nothing more for “Eternals” to say, but this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is always more to the story hidden after the credits. “Eternals” has two post-credit scenes, which introduce new characters who could become...
Inverse

'Eternals': Harry Styles exposes Marvel's most distracting problem

We all knew Eternals was going to be different. Chloé Zhao’s direction, the all-new characters, the millennia-spanning story — this Marvel movie pushed the envelope, at least by Disney’s standards, in more ways than one. But one of the biggest changes made by Eternals to the existing Marvel formula took...
fangirlish.com

‘Eternals’ Director Chloe Zao Talks About Harry Styles Casting

By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock or you magically have a way of avoiding spoilers, you know that Harry Styles is in Eternals. Well, he’s in a credits scene, but that opens the door to so much more, so we’re not complaining. Hell no matter what happens, we’ve seen Harry Styles in the MCU and that’s more than we ever could have hoped for.
studybreaks.com

How Harry Styles’ Cameo in ‘Eternals’ Sparked a Debate About Spoilers

After a journalist tweeted that the English singer would be joining the MCU just hours after the latest installment’s world premiere, many discussed whether or not he should have done so. On Oct. 18, just hours after the world premiere of “Eternals,” Variety journalist Matt Donnelly tweeted, “Big reveal from...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Harry Styles Finally Addresses Eternals Cameo

Harry Styles is breaking his silence and sharing his excitement about being a part of the MCU film!. At this point, everybody knows that the Eternals mid-credits scene introduced Thanos' not-so-purple brother Eros. The best part of the surprise is that the character is actually played by none other than Harry Styles. Now, the former One Direction member has spoken up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not surprisingly, he admits that he was eager to be a part of the Chloe Zhao movie for an obvious reason.
epicstream.com

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Says She's Unsure if She'll Return for the Sequel

The Oscar-winning filmmaker may not be back for Eternals 2. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, Eternals performed very well at the global box office and became number one at its domestic opening weekend with a very solid $71 million. The audience score has also been respectable and contrary to the critics' score. With these numbers, we can now at least say that the film was a success among the audience and it won't be surprising if Marvel Studios will be working on a sequel. But as it turns out, it may not return without its director.
ntdaily.com

Chloé Zhao disappoints with ‘Eternals’ introduction to MCU

Though cinematically different and admittedly not the worst Marvel movie to grace the big screen, Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals” is rushed, lacks character development and attempts to take on too many storylines than a movie its length can handle. The film follows a group of 10 semi-immortal Eternals: Ajak, Sersi, Ikaris,...
ComicBook

Harry Styles Speaks Out on Marvel Role for First Time: "I'm So Grateful"

Harry Styles is a Marvel superhero. The first of two credits scenes ending Marvel Studios' Eternals reveals the Dunkirk actor and Fine Line singer as Eros, a.k.a. Starfox of Mystery Planet. Grandly introduced by Pip the Troll (voice of Patton Oswalt) as the royal prince of Titan and the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Styles' Starfox steps out to help Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) when the Celestial Arishem abducts Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). "Your friends are in big trouble," says the swaggering Starfox. "And we know where to find them."
