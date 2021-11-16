ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.

"The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Both lawsuits say the vaccine mandate threatens to drive away health care workers who refuse to get vaccinated at a time when such workers are badly needed. They also contend the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services violates federal law and unconstitutionally encroaches on powers reserved to the states.

The Louisiana lawsuit quotes from Friday's order by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking a broader Biden administration vaccine mandate that businesses with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Borrowing language from the 5th Circuit, the Louisiana lawsuit calls the health care worker vaccine requirement a “one-size-fits-all” sledgehammer. In addition to Louisiana, the suit covers Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

The Missouri suit includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Biden administration has not yet filed responses in either of the suits.

The Louisiana-based lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of President Donald Trump Any appeals of a Doughty decision would go to the 5th Circuit.

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's attempt to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate moves forward

A federal judge will hear arguments Dec. 7 in Florida’s request for a preliminary injunction to block Biden administration efforts to require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday this week scheduled the hearing, which will be held in Tampa. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a 26-page motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit in which the state contends President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with the requirements.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Deadline for Federal workers to be vaccinated has come

(Washington, DC) -- Monday is the deadline for all federal workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. That includes TSA agents. President Biden's order comes as millions are expected to fly this week during the Thanksgiving travel rush. The TSA says it'll take time to know...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Orlando Sentinel

Florida lawsuit over DeSantis cutting off $300 federal unemployment benefits is still alive

A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to cut off federal unemployment payments early is still alive, although it’s unclear how likely it is to recoup any money for out-of-work Floridians who lost out on benefits. A group of attorneys filed the lawsuit in July in hopes of forcing DeSantis to reinstate the program, and months ago, a Leon County circuit court judge denied their ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Blocks Nearly All COVID-19 Preventative Mandates, Signs Legislation

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday signed into law a series of policies and regulations that may make fighting COVID-19 more challenging to those who support what legitimate medical professionals consider to be logical, sensible measures. We do note that […] The article DeSantis Blocks Nearly All COVID-19 Preventative Mandates, Signs Legislation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Group#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#The 5th Circuit#Doughty
leedaily.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Financial Aid Offered by These States

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government paid out economic relief funds to lower-income families and the unemployed all over the country. The IRS was responsible for sending out stimulus checks which have been discussed nationwide. The economy took a spin with many people getting out of work....
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy