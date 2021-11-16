AUDIO: Permanent Murkers – “Out Murk the Perma Fox”

Torus has taken many inspirations for his songs so far, although his latest track, Show Me Your Love, was inspired by love itself and how powerful it is as an emotion. This artist wanted to make this song one that would show off how love has the strength to create and make things better, even when they seem impossible. Apart from the music video accompanying this track, fans will also be able to connect to the meaningful lyrics placed within the song itself. The lyrics help to convey that all anyone needs for happiness is love, enabling fans to connect in the deepest of ways.

