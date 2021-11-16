ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Permanent Murkers – “Out Murk the Perma Fox”

By Bslowbro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental quartet Permanent Murkers released a new track a little while ago. It’s an electric...

AUDIO: Dreamformer – “Orange Horizon”

Dreamformer are a new indie pop duo that just released their debut record. These songs burst with color and spill over with heartfelt emotion, detailing the residual reflections of failed love and anxiety about the future. There’s a heavy theme of being worried that the good feelings won’t last because they never have in the past. There’s also a sweetly soaring interlude right in the middle as well. We’re looking forward to watching what Dreamformer will keep doing in the future.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Barf Lord – “A Void”

Indie pop artist Barf Lord is out with his sophomore album. Get ready for a hazy ride into lo-fi joy; this record is full of catchy hooks and jangling riffs sure to get the room moving and grooving. From “A-Side Sucks” to “Of All the Good Things” there’s plenty of earworms here, while there’s also slower and more lengthy tracks like “Morning Rituals” and “This Piece of Thread (On Which We Pull)” that all demonstrate Barf Lord’s knack for both pop appeal and textural extrapolation. Barf Lord leaves much open to interpretation for the listener while still making it feel personal with “A Void.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: Crysus – “Dubplate Machine”

Dubstep producer Crysus has a new single out today. This one balances metallic and robotic sonics; the bass drop both times ends up sounding like a computer becomes alive, grows limbs, and starts going on a rampage. It’s an aggressive and pounding beat of meticulous clatter that was obviously very fun for Crysus to make. We hope to hear more from him soon.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Shifter – “Cold Turkey”

The many projects of Armon Hassan are showing us the layers to his artistry, and a new track from his project Shifter gets into his more intimate side. “Cold Turkey” is a track about a relationship that has fallen apart, and Hassan blames his own shortcomings for a girl walking out of his life. It’s a personal sounding track, and while things are played straightforward for the vocal sections of the song, the guitar parts get piano accents and a bit more intricacy to close things out. Considering the first single from Shifter was an intense rock track, the follow-up gives the project a bit more depth. Listen to “Cold Turkey” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Unusual”

Hip hop artist Gerald Walker dropped a new single recently where he walks us through the life of an artist making it work. Traveling across the map, getting recognized on the street, and not cracking under pressure are just a few things about Walker that make him a little different than the average person. You have to be built for these things in order to make money and succeed in the industry. Gerald Walker lays down sophisticated bars with a jazzy beat in “Unusual.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: The Appalachians – “Outside”

Indie rockers The Appalachians are back with a new single – their first in over two years. It’s a song that’s quite open to interpretation, but seems to have the theme of throwing your hands up and not knowing what to think anymore. The riff is instigative and the chorus cries for clarity. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger to come from The Appalachians soon – stay tuned.
MUSIC
The Awesome Crew: This Group Will Have You Questioning Society By Addressing Current Real-Life Issues￼

Aiming to address current real-life issues, The Awesome Crew is set to raise meaningful messages for society and create awareness to bring about change. Their latest track, Everyday, aims to address the issues encompassing many inner-city black neighbourhoods, highlighting crime, poverty, and a lack of opportunity in the rawness of a classic vibe. Fans can easily find themselves connecting to the lyrics and the beat of this single, with the remix focusing on the bass and added scratching for a more classic hip-hop sound. The lyrics display the brutal reality of what is happening in everyday life, giving meaning and reflection that can provoke thought in any listener.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Mark J. Soriano – “So Strange”

Indie rocker Mark J. Soriano has a new EP out this week. Situated at the crossroads of alternative country and folk rock, Soriano presents four songs that navigate making sense of everything. He’s had trouble with feeling stagnant and blames no one but himself for it, although with the song “One at Most” he assures us that he’ll end up somewhere as long as he tries. Mark J. Soriano’s EP echoes sentiments many have felt during quarantine where they struggle to feel productive or that they’re moving forward. All proceeds of the title track are going to the Safe Harbor Program at Milwaukee Rescue Mission, who help those fighting addiction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AUDIO: Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel – “Crying Wolf”

Country band Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel have another single out. It’s a song about burnt-up dreams and lost hope for something you’ve been holding onto. The somber ambiguity makes it open to interpretation, although it seems likely that it’s about a failing relationship – one that’s run its course. The devil’s having a laugh with Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel’s new track.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Breonte – “Haunting U”

Released on Halloween, Breonte is getting dark with his latest single, “Haunting U.” The song is about an ex, and while things may have ended, the singer is staying on that person’s mind. It’s a bit evil, but a very real feeling that people go through. The dark production matches the tone of the song, with heavy synths carrying the beat. Breonte’s delivery is cerebral, truly sounding like a possessed movie character while talking about how things went awry. Check out “Haunting U” here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: LoBi LoBianco – “In the Time That I Have Left”

Folk pop artist LoBi LoBianco has another single out this week. Over a triumphant guitar riff, LoBi sings about making the most out of his life in spite of not having much. It’s a hopeful one with lyrics about a prosperous mindset, gradually swelling into a grand presentation laden with violin and synths and a soaring guitar solo. Stay tuned for more to come from LoBi LoBianco soon.
MUSIC
Torus: With A Light And Dynamic Sound, This Artist Strives Towards Making A Powerful Mark On Music Which Will Stick With Fans For Years To Come￼

Torus has taken many inspirations for his songs so far, although his latest track, Show Me Your Love, was inspired by love itself and how powerful it is as an emotion. This artist wanted to make this song one that would show off how love has the strength to create and make things better, even when they seem impossible. Apart from the music video accompanying this track, fans will also be able to connect to the meaningful lyrics placed within the song itself. The lyrics help to convey that all anyone needs for happiness is love, enabling fans to connect in the deepest of ways.
MUSIC
VIDEO: Saint Klutch – “No Fear”

Saint Klutch has a new video out, and he taps into his spirituality with the clip for “No Fear.” The track has some bounce to it, and lyrically deals with having a solid religious foundation to keep you grounded. Saint Klutch’s sound is a hybrid of pop and hip hop, and he utilizes his vocals well to play the high end of the track, with lots of bass to balance things out. Saint Klutch has a strong work ethic, and continues to spread the word with each drop. Check out the video for “No Fear” here below:
MUSIC
Sean Grinsell: Striving To Expand His Songwriting Horizons￼

Sean Grinsell continues to strive forwards in music with his new song R is for Redemption, contributing to the field with a mix of styles and genres. With no words, the interpretation of the song is entirely up to the listener, creating intrigue and a personal musical journey for every individual fan. This personal experience is what connects many fans to Ginsell’s work, thinking back to their own life experiences just as Grinsell reflects on his own. Whilst this can give the EP a unique meaning, it speaks to people in deepened ways. Furthermore, showcasing many different genres in Grinsell’s talented range, this new EP has something for everyone.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Deuce LB$ – “Earth Is Ghetto”

Deuce LB$ has a new tape out, and there’s plenty of high quality content on “Earth Is Ghetto.” The project features 16 tracks in total, with a myriad of Milwaukee talent featured over LB$ production. Eleven artists in total make cameos, including Camb, Mudy, Tyso SPRME, Plytme and more. While that could seem a bit crowded, Deuce LB$ does just as strong of a job when it comes to curating this project as he does in terms of creating beats for each artist. There’s standout tracks all over this release, and the range of Deuce as a producer takes center stage, as it should. Check out “Earth Is Ghetto” below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
AUDIO: Lady Sabo – “Outwest 2”

Hip hop artist Lady Sabo dropped a new EP. She spits bars about doing her own thing, seeking pleasure, and being ready to check a hater if she needs to. With four tracks, it’s just the right helping of flexes that demonstrate Lady Sabo’s playful swagger coupled with her serious talent. Lady Sabo radiates dopeness even when she’s not on home turf with “Outwest 2.”
MUSIC
Exploring Jeff Novotny’s Sonic Creations

It’s astounding what sort of influence can shape and curate the aspirations—and productions—of sound recording artists. Sometimes, it’s a specific musician and his oeuvre. Other times it may be a particular tune. And in some cases, it may take the form of gardening. Really. “For me, musical influence in any...
HOME & GARDEN
AUDIO: Oliver – “Hey Momma / Fadeaway”

Newcomer Oliver has a few singles out, but excels on his most recent drop, “Hey Momma / Fadeaway.” Set to a chopped up piano, he flows with a pure style about doing the things that he had to in order to live his life how he wants. There’s admissions of doing the wrong things, but also reflections on what that meant for the future. The track clocks in at just two minutes, but the combination of the head nod-inducing beat and a flow that sounds too natural is enough to win you over. Be on the lookout for more from Oliver, and listen to “Hey Momma / Fadeaway” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: King Bando Featuring Los – “YeaZ Town”

King Bando and Los linked up for a new single, and they’re about the street life on “YeaZ Town.” With a guitar-sampling beat from Desktop Beatz Inc., the two trade bars about hustling, picking up money however they need to. Whether feeding the streets with new music or other products, there’s an authenticity about both rappers’ deliveries that makes you feel the work that they’re putting in. “YeaZ Town” is a song that’s strictly for the streets, from two artists who know exactly how to keep their names up. Check out the song below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Taiyamo Denku – “Collabzilla”

If you’ve followed Taiyamo Denku’s trajectory, he went from lyrically impressive freestyles and solo tracks to a flurry of tough collaborations. In recent years, that’s become his calling card, and a new album of big guest appearances is here in “Collabzilla.” The project features verses from Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, KRS-One, and a host of other notable names from different eras of hip hop, and Denku proves himself by going bar for bar with all of them. These 13 tracks are ultimately just a drop in the bucket in terms of Denku releases, but a significantly larger one than most considering the star power involved. If you’re a hip hop head, get a listen to the album below:
MUSIC

