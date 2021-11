Warner Bros. will be showing off Village Roadshow’s The Matrix for the first time in Imax on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S. All of this is a primer leading up to The Matrix Resurrections which is opening on Dec. 22. The Keanu Reeves-Laurence Fishburne-Carrie-Anne Moss sci-fi action movie from the Wachowskis was a surprise hit when it was released in late March 1999, opening to $27.7M and yielded a $171.5M domestic, $466.3M WW gross. The filmmakers broke ground using the “bullet-time” visual style which wowed many. In addition, as the world was embracing the internet at the time, The Matrix tapped...

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO