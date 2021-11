The Los Angeles Rams have been "all-in" since acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions during the offseason, but the franchise has continued to improve its roster as the year has gone on. The Rams traded for linebacker Von Miller just before the deadline and after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers earlier this week, they added another former Pro Bowler to the fold. It's unclear how much action Beckham will get when the Rams take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10, but there will still be plenty of stars on the field and plenty of Monday Night Football NFL props bets to make.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO