Registration open for Wausau pond hockey tourney

Photo courtesy Wausau/Central Wisconsin CVB.

WAUSAU – Registration is now open for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournatment, to be held Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.

This fun-filled event takes hockey back to its roots playing on a frozen pond.

The tournament has had a successful run over the years bringing teams from the Midwest with players coming from as far away as Texas, Georgia and Vancouver, Canada, to play with family, friends and college buddies.

“Over the last nine years hockey players both men and women have made the pilgrimage to Wausau to play in our pond hockey tournament,” said Jim Brown, co-tournament director and founder of the tournament. “We have built relationships with a lot of teams and players that enjoy our tournament better than others because we take the time and effort to put on a tournament that we would like to play in.”

More information is available at www.classicpondhockey.com.