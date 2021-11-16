ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Registration open for Wausau pond hockey tourney

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyfpJ_0cyc3T7m00
Photo courtesy Wausau/Central Wisconsin CVB.

WAUSAU – Registration is now open for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournatment, to be held Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.

This fun-filled event takes hockey back to its roots playing on a frozen pond.

The tournament has had a successful run over the years bringing teams from the Midwest with players coming from as far away as Texas, Georgia and Vancouver, Canada, to play with family, friends and college buddies.

“Over the last nine years hockey players both men and women have made the pilgrimage to Wausau to play in our pond hockey tournament,” said Jim Brown, co-tournament director and founder of the tournament. “We have built relationships with a lot of teams and players that enjoy our tournament better than others because we take the time and effort to put on a tournament that we would like to play in.”

More information is available at www.classicpondhockey.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Cyclones to compete for I-39 Cup

This season the Wausau Cyclones and Oregon Tradesmen will compete for the right to hoist the I-39 Cup, according to a news release issued Thursday.. The I-39 Cup will be awarded to the team with the most points from the season series between Wausau and Oregon. The teams match up at Oregon Ice Arena on Nov. 19, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Jan. 28. Wausau will host Oregon on Dec. 17, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Jan. 29.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Morsell scores 22, Lewis 21; Marquette beats Ole Miss 78-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Darryl Morsell scored 22 points, Justin Lewis added a career-best 21 points and nine rebounds and Marquette beat Mississippi 78-72 Thursday night in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. Marquette plays West Virginia in the semifinals, and OIe Miss takes on Elon in the loser’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Georgia State
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West female golfers earn Academic All-State honors

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School students Ella Lambrecht and Ayla Trollop have been recognized as Academic All-State honorees for the fall 2021 girls’ golf season, the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced recently. Lambrecht and Trollop are “student-athletes who served as great examples for others, proving that academic and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy