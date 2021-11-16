Engineering Conference Teams up with Milk and Cookies Music Festival for 2022

Render Atlanta is a Black-owned software engineering conference and is the largest in the southeast region. Its mission is to create a space for education, culture and inclusion in the engineering industry so that minority talent has the opportunity to be recognized.

The conference motto is to stay true to ​​”Atlanta Southern Hospitality way with all the food, sweet tea, and vibes you could have” during the three day experience. The conference features educational panels, guest speakers and interactive workshops.

CEO and founder Justin Samuels is an engineer by trade. He’s also a senior engineer at MailChimp. Even before he started working there two years ago, he had the idea of starting his own conference.

“I always had this idea of doing this conference, because I’m tired of always having to go to the East Coast- meaning going to places like Boston or NYC- or going to the West Coast, such as Oakland, San Francisco or even Seattle just to hear good tech talks,” Samuels said.

Samuels sees Atlanta as an overlooked hub for up and coming engineers.

“We have a ton of HBCUS and a ton of talent here around the city from all of our colleges such as Georgia Tech, Morehouse, Spelman, Clark, GSU,” Samuels said. “It just makes perfect sense that the companies could come here, tap into our untapped talent pool and also be given a true southern hospitality welcome.”

In Samuel’s opinion, RenderATL is a technology conference with a focus on engineering. That allows for people to come to enjoy learning about technology but also the engineering that makes it work.

Samuels began developing the conference in spring 2019. The coronavirus pandemic was a hurdle he had to overcome in order to bring his dream from concept to reality. At the first RenderATL conference in September, there were COVID-19 precautions to keep staff and attendees safe.

The other hurdle was actually, believe it or not, selling Atlanta as a respectable hub of engineering,” Samuels said. “A lot of people only ever viewed us in the light of hip hop or fashion, but my goal was actually to make it a reality that people respected our engineering prowess, too.”

The 2021 conference had over 300 attendees at The Gathering Spot, where the event was held. 2022’s conference in June will be even larger.

“We’ll have over 1000 engineers here,” Samuels said. “And we’ve also partnered up with the Milk and Cookies, a music festival here, so that now people get three days of these workshops and engineering talks but on day number four, we’re now giving them free access to the Milk and Cookies Music Festival. That way now to get the true aspect of the culture.”

Samuels was inspired to combine RenderATL with Milk and Cookies due to the close relationship between music and technology.

“A lot of people in music wish that they could do cool things that they see folks in tech doing, such as building mobile apps or understanding how to do e-commerce sales,” Samuels said. “But then on our side of it, [engineers] truly love musicians. I mean, I can’t name an engineer that doesn’t have Spotify or Apple Music open all day and code and everywhere.”