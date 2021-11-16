ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Almost 300 ‘spiking by injection’ reports received by police in two months

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
 5 days ago

The police have received a total of 274 reports of people being “spiked by injection” over the last two months.

A total of 274 drink spiking incidents involving “some form of injection” have been reported to forces across the UK during the period, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

It comes amid nightclub boycotts and calls for greater action to tackle spiking.

Police have urged anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking “in any form” to contact their local force for help and insisted all will be “investigated and taken seriously.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the NPCC’s lead for drugs, said: “We are continuing to gather responses from all forces across the UK in relation to incidents involving some form of injection, with a total of 274 reports confirmed from the start of September into November.

“Police forces are investigating incidents and continue to work with pubs and clubs to increase searches and guidance to staff.

“We will continue to analyse the reports and work with police forces, plus other law enforcement partners including the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), as investigations develop to build a problem profile and determine any further action by police or venues.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact their local police force. Any reports of spiking will be investigated and taken seriously. You should try and report it to police as quickly as possible to help officers carry out tests and gather the best evidence.

“Anyone who has any information on who may be committing these offences should contact the police. Criminal activity can also be reported anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

It follows the announcement earlier this month that drink spiking test kits are set to be rolled out across police stations and dozens of night-time venues in Bristol as part of a trial.

Funding will also go towards providing kits to check whether drinks have been tampered with for police to use on call-outs, after the council successfully bid for government funding for initiatives to support women’s safety.

The Home Office said the measure will “enable officers to test drinks on the spot preventing assaults and helping them to gain early evidence for any investigation”.

Nightclubs across the country are also introducing drink spiking testing kits, along with full body searches and other safety measures, amid student boycotts and calls for greater action to tackle spiking.

