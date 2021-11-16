ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny.

But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama “King Richard,” as Richard Williams father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions — about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.

What prompted Smith’s self-inquiry?

“My family was starting to hate me,” he says, chuckling. “Everything was going so well and everybody was so miserable. I thought, ‘Maybe I should take a look at this.’”

“From a spiritual standpoint, I started bumping up against the ceiling of what material pursuits can deliver. I climbed a whole lot of mountains and started to realize the carrot on the stick of material success,” Smith continues. “I guess I started hoping that there was something else because if hit movies was all there was, I was going to be in a mess.”

With more than $4 billion in box office, Smith is one of the movies' biggest draws and most natural showmen. But in Smith's blockbuster life, he's no longer interested in pretending to be superhuman. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is part of a new direction for the actor. His performance is a sensitive and soulful portrait of a father who channels all his pain into love for his family. And it's led to the best reviews of Smith's career. A two-time Oscar nominee ("Ali," “The Pursuit of Happyness”), Smith is widely considered the favorite to win his first Academy Award.

“Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have had the maturity and the life experience to find the subtle colors and textures,” Smith said in a recent interview. “Richard Williams is a hard man to love. But he’s a hard man to love because of how hard he loves. He has been so brutalized and he has been so disrespected and disregarded. When you bump into that trigger, there’s a volcano of hurt in there. His family became his oasis.”

“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an intimate view of the Williams tennis juggernaut and a nuanced depiction of their father-coach, often rendered as more of a self-promoting megalomaniac. It’s an authorized view of the Williams family; Isha Price, one of Venus and Serena’s three half-sisters, is a producer. It captures them as a tightly knit family whose accomplishments, from Compton to Centre Court, came from their determination and unity.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Oracene Price, their mother. (Price and Williams divorced in 2002.) “King Richard” may be foremost about Richard, but Ellis’ performance, too, has been singled out for the way Ellis honors the less-known but no less formative parent of Serena and Venus.

“She is one of a long line of Black women that I know personally that hold the weight of the world with a smile, or not a smile, on their shoulders,” says Ellis. “ Mothers like her, in general, can’t compartmentalize what they do in their children’s lives. They are their children’s coach, but at the same time they have to cook and clean, they have to do their hair, they have to sew tennis outfits for them. She was so much to this family.”

For Smith, the role of Richard Williams has many echoes to his own father. In Smith’s new autobiography, “Will,” penned with personal-growth author Mark Manson, Smith describes his father lovingly but also as a hard-drinking, militaristic man with a temper. He recalls, as a 9-year-old, seeing his dad strike his mother, an incident that left Smith feeling, he writes, like “a coward” for not defending her. A sense of fear, Smith describes, propelled him into show business. Much later, when his father was elderly and confined to a wheelchair, Smith remembers feeling the impulse to push him down a staircase.

Such confessions are far removed from the uber-joyful persona Smith has long embodied. As he's showed on a star-studded book tour, with Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and others, Smith is still a superlative entertainer. But he's now expressing more vulnerability in a therapeutic journey he's presented for all the world to witness.

“As I am mining myself and being vulnerable in the exposure of myself, I’m seeing my ability to understand others, and my ability as an actor is increasing,” says Smith. “My personal journey into the depths of the joys and traumas of my past are definitely helping me to expand and build out a greater emotional toolbox that will allow me to portray more complex characters in the coming years.”

Smith this year has been shooting “Emancipation,” with director Antoine Fuqua, a true story about a heavily tortured enslaved man who emancipated himself from a Southern plantation and joined the Union Army in the 1860s. The film, which Apple will distribute, pulled its production from Georgia after the state passed restricted voting laws.

In Smith, Green, the director of “Monsters and Men” and “Joe Bell,” found a “locked-in” actor.

“I was meeting a supercharged Will at a time in his career that he has something to prove to himself,” says Green. “He’s looking for somebody to not just tell him yes. He’s probably surrounded by people who tell him that a lot.”

That included talking Smith out of using prosthetics on his face to appear more like Williams. Williams, himself, was never on set. The filmmakers instead relied on Isha Price as their contact to the Williams family. Serena and Venus are executive producers on the film and attended its recent premiere at Los Angeles' AFI Film Fest.

Smith's own family has been in the spotlight for years. Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series “Red Table Talk” has provided an extremely candid view of their relationship and family life, with children Jaden 23, Willow, 21, and Trey, 29, who's Smith's son from his first marriage with Sheree Zampino. Much of their young lives have been on camera — Jaden first co-starred with his father in “The Pursuit of Happyness," and Willow in “I Am Legend.”

In an emotional episode of Smith's YouTube series “The Best Shape in My Life" — in which he chronicles his efforts to get into better shape physically and mentally — Smith read his children chapters from his memoir, sharing joys and regrets about how he's raised them.

“If there’s one thing I’m proud of it’s that I got my children to take control and take the reigns of their lives early," Smith says. "I didn’t cultivate a dependency on me — perhaps arguably too young and too much freedom. But at a very young age they were free-standing in terms of their thoughts and their opinions.”

Smith's personal evolution is ongoing, but his turn toward candor may be permanent. In his YouTube series, he says, “At this point in my life, authenticity is much more powerful to me than mystery.”

“It’s becoming the central focus of my life to be able to use what I’ve gathered in the first 50 years," says Smith, "and start handing it out in the next 50.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Makes a Racket as Venus and Serena’s Dad in ‘King Richard’

In his 2014 memoir Black and White: The Way I See It, Richard Williams — father of tennis legends Venus and Serena and a noted celebri-dad in his own right — tells the story of the lynching of his childhood best friend, a boy his age named Lil Man.  This was in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1950s. His was an impoverished but eventful life, as Williams describes it, marred by his father’s emotional abandonment and by the racism of the era, but brightened by Williams’ sense of duty to his mother and sisters. He spent his adolescence tending to a produce...
TENNIS
thefilmstage.com

King Richard Review: Will Smith Shines in Williams Sisters Origin Story

Throughout King Richard, I kept waiting for a flashback. The thing about biopics is that even the good ones tend to be overstuffed, bogged down by an incessant need to fill out their subject’s life. It generally comes with the price of admission. But director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s latest offering never indulges the genre’s cradle-to-grave instincts. It’s a relief, and also a reminder that, despite its title coronating Richard Williams, this is really the origin story of his tennis prodigies, Venus and Serena, whom he willed onto an unrelenting trajectory to superstardom. He only operates within the confines of their development.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘King Richard’: Will Smith plays Williams sisters’ father in new biopic

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama “King Richard,” as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, […]
CELEBRITIES
ksl.com

Review: 'King Richard' is a good movie with a great performance from Will Smith

CENTER COURT — We are heading into what is known as awards season — that time of year when studios start pumping out what they think will be their Academy Awards fodder. During the summer we see big action movies with massive explosions, but in November and December we get the tearjerkers and acting ensembles. Warner Bros. is hoping to garner a few Oscar nominations with this week's release, "King Richard."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Will Smith
Person
Sheree Zampino
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Joe Bell
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Oprah Winfrey
arcamax.com

Review: Will Smith rules in 'King Richard,' a Venus-and-Serena drama with a sharp spin

"Keep your stance open." These words, or some variation on them, form a steady refrain in "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's shrewd, slick and enormously satisfying drama about the forging of a pair of tennis superstars. To anyone who will listen (and some who won't), Richard Williams demands that his young daughters Venus and Serena use an open-stance technique, not the closed stance favored by most others. It's a nifty running gag, rooted in the truth: Richard and his then-wife, Oracene, really did teach their daughters this method, which would become more widely adopted in the wake of their fame and influence. And because sports dramas and biopics are all about tidy metaphors, it's also a lesson: Stay loose. Stay flexible. Keep an open mind.
TENNIS
The Spokesman-Review

Review: Will Smith serves an old-school star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams – better known as Venus and Serena Williams’ father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis circuit.
TENNIS
Black Enterprise

Questions Emerge About Richard Williams’ Son, Who Holds His Power Of Attorney

Richard Williams has been notably absent from the press and promotional tour surrounding his Will Smith-fronted biopic, despite Venus and Serena Williams’ support of King Richard. The elder Williams has generally been less visible since suffering a stroke in 2016, but appears more frail in recent pictures posted by his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#First Academy Award
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Collider

Aunjanue Ellis on 'King Richard' and Will Smith's Process for Playing the Role

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Aunjanue Ellis about playing Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams is in poor health

Richard Williams, who coached his tennis superstar daughters and is the subject of a Hollywood biopic starring Will Smith, is in declining health, enmeshed in a messy divorce and being cared for by a son with a criminal past. The son, Chavoita Lesane, 48, has been involved in dozens of...
TENNIS
Finger Lakes Times

Will Smith Was Terrified of Venus and Serena Williams’ Opinions of King Richard | The Tonight Show

Will Smith discusses playing a real person in his film King Richard and Venus and Serena Williams’ thoughts on the movie. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy