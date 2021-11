Click here to read the full article. MILAN — For the third year in a row, Moncler topped the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe, as industry leader of the “Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector, with the highest score — 89/100 — according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021. This acknowledgement has “an even stronger meaning today as our common future cannot tolerate hesitations and lack of ambition any longer,” said Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini. “If I look back and think about every single person’s commitment at Moncler, I believe we’ve done...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO