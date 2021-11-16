ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Meet the stylish kibble dispenser for dogs that's blowing up on TikTok

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The process of feeding your dog hasn't really changed in, well, forever. But a Chicago startup believes it has a new and improved way for getting kibble in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theacorn.com

Stylish dog toggery sparks teen’s biz

What started as a hobby to provide accessories for her dog’s Instagram account turned into a business for 14-year-old Natalie Kahn, a ninth-grader at Calabasas High School. “It all started with my own French bulldog, Angus, and his Instagram account @angus_ frenchbully,” Natalie said. “I used the time during the...
CALABASAS, CA
Fox News

Heartfelt TikTok shows neighbors giving wagon to dog struggling to walk

A dog owner and tired pooch received a helping hand from a pair of observant neighbors who had a wagon to spare. The kind moment, which was documented by Zena Rodriguez on TikTok on Oct. 31, has warmed hearts. More than 346,000 people have seen the generous wagon offering that’s set to the tune of "Break My Stride" by Chateau Pop.
PETS
Popculture

Did a Ghost Remove This Dog's Collar? TikTok Thinks So

Paranormal believers are perplexed by a viral video that seems to show a dog's collar coming unclasped spontaneously. It comes from TikTok user Shannyfangtg, who posted a clip from her home security camera where her two dogs were in crates while home alone. Something was really upsetting the animals, and when one of their collars popped off, viewers fear it was a spirit or a ghost.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
wkmi.com

Kalamazoo Autistic Plant Prodigy Blows Up on TikTok

Kalamazoo autistic teen's passion for plants grows huge following on social media. Jacob Soule is a 19-year-old botanist that goes by @theplantprodigy on TikTok where he has 690.1 thousand followers and 16.2 million total video likes. Soule gives green thumbs or green thumb wannabes helpful tips and information on how to keep specific plants healthy and thriving. Jacob has many videos with millions of views each.
GARDENING
warm1069.com

Meet Maya – The Happy Dog

Hi! My name is Maya and I was brought in by my previous owner on August 2, 2021. I have only lived in homes with strictly adults and would like to keep it that way. My previous owner said that I’m incredibly sweet and affectionate with all of the adult humans that I met in their home!
PETS
Mix 93.1

Meet The Laid Back Dog Who’s Eager For A Fur-Ever Home

He's been around a while, so he's worked out his wild streak and now he's just looking for a new place to chill at. Charlie is a Dachshund mix who is a pretty laid-back dude looking for an owner who doesn't mind his new personality. Charlie appears to be about eight years old and he's currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's a hefty little guy though, coming in around thirty pounds, this mix breed guy has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He's just looking for a place where he can chill out with his owner and expend too much energy! Charlie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Wilson
dexerto.com

Bella Poarch’s dog skating on TikTok is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators, but it’s her pet dog and his impressive skating skills that are taking the internet by storm right now. Bella Poarch has risen from an overnight TikTok sensation to a major music artist in the span of a single year. The...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Startup#European
dexerto.com

TikToker goes viral after cash from armored truck spills across freeway

TikTok user Demi Bagby has gone viral with her video showing what happened after an armored truck spilled cash all over the freeway in California. These days, if somebody captures a crazy moment on camera or wants to share a bizarre story with the world, TikTok is more often than not becoming the first place that people turn to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
374
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy