Part of Memorial Highway in New Rochelle to be transformed into green space

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A six-lane "highway to nowhere" in Westchester will be transformed into a green space.

A big boost in funding will help change part of Memorial Highway in New Rochelle into a park equipped with pedestrian and bike paths.

It's called the LINC project, and Sen. Chuck Schumer just announced a $12 million grant to complete it.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Branson says it's the final piece of funding needed.

"To be able to take these acres and acres of concrete and to make them into a linear park that can be truly enjoyed by our community will be a huge step forward for all of New Rochelle," says Bramson.

Memorial Highway was originally planned to connect I-95 to the Hutchinson River Parkway back in the 1950s but was never completed.

The city is using community feedback to complete the projects final design.

Groundbreaking is expected in 2023.

