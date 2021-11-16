Adam Driver reveals ‘scary’ experience that put him off Comic Con forever

Adam Driver is unlikely to return to Comic Con following a ‘scary’ experience. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Adam Driver revealed that he probably won’t attend Comic Con again following a ‘scary’ experience.

The actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote upcoming drama House of Guccialongside co-star Lady Gaga.

Norton brought up Comic Con, which Driver attended in 2015 ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Driver’s portrayal of villain Kylo Ren launched him into international stardom. Because of this, Driver did not expect the chaos that would later come along with attending pop culture conventions.

“You went to Comic Con! Did you like that?” Norton asked.

“Uh, no,” Driver swiftly replied, drawing laughter from the audience. “I didn’t know I was not gonna like it...I didn’t know the rules of Comic Con.”

Driver recalled hotel staff asking if he needed anything, to which he replied that he might step out for a coffee.

“And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel,’” Driver recalled. “They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel. We have some masks in a bag, if you want to put a mask on in a bag.’ And they handed me, like, the option of an Iron Man mask or a Darth Vader mask.”

Driver explained that celebrity guests were not allowed to walk amongst the crowds without some kind of disguise, as the high volume of fans could present an issue with security.

The actor recalled opening his window for some fresh air after being in his room for 24 hours. “There was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

“And you loved that,” Norton quipped. “The cast will love that.”

“You show up and it’s 2,000 people who are just very devoted. It’s just a lot of energy,” Driver said. “I mean, it’s nice. I … I’m not anxious to go again.”