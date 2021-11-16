Tampa police: Man arrested after punching 10-year-old in face, strangled woman protecting her children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested several days after Tampa police say he punched a 10-year-old in the face and strangled a woman who was trying to remove her children from a “domestic altercation” with him.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Alaska Street and East Fairbanks Street on Saturday evening in reference to a child being shot .

Once officers arrived, police say they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police also found 26-year-old Darris Washington lying on the front lawn with a stab wound to his back, a cut to his neck, and a bullet graze on his right bicep.

Police said on Tuesday an investigation revealed that an ongoing domestic altercation between a woman and Washington ensued.

According to police, the woman tried to leave the home on Alaska Street with her six children to avoid the situation escalating. That’s when officers say Washington ran after the woman while she was loading the children in a vehicle. He reportedly grabbed a 10-year-old and threw the child on the ground and began punching him in the face. Police say the woman attempted to stop Washington but was overpowered.

A spokesperson for the police department says the woman ran into the house and armed herself with a gun as Washington chased and threatened her. Out of fear for her life, the woman shot in the direction of Washington and grazed his arm. In the process, police say she also hit the 14-year-old, who was standing behind Washington.

According to officers, Washington ran out of the house momentarily before running back, grabbing the woman and strangling her.

During the altercation, police say the woman also armed herself with a knife and stabbed Washington in the back.

Officers arrived moments later.

TPD says the 14-year-old is in stable condition and the 10-year-old suffered minor injuries to his face and scratches on his collar bone area.

Washington has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated child abuse. He

was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Evrard Smith lives a few doors down. He says he’s never noticed problems at the home.

“Those kids were well dressed so you said the mother is doing her things, beyond that is another story,” Smith said. “By the time I parked, I saw police and said what’s going on.”

Meanwhile down the street, Margaret Osborne says despite this recent act of violence, she doesn’t plan on leaving.

“Everybody has problems, it’s just not Sulfur Springs, this is my home,” Osborne said.

8 On Your Side went to the home Tuesday afternoon. Nobody answered.

