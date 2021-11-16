US Congressman From PA Scott Perry Tests Positive For COVID-19

US Congressman Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania's 10th district, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

"Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19. As directed by the House Physician, he will continue working while quarantining at home. His symptoms are quite mild, and he’s looking forward to a full recovery," the release states.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after he was elected chairman the House Freedom Caucus, according to a statement he released on Monday night.

"For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans,'' Perry said in the statement. "I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom."

He will start in the position on Jan. 1, 2022.

