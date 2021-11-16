Donate to KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope Tuesday at CHP Buellton

We are officially entering the final stretch of KSBY's Season of Hope.

Our 10th Annual Season of Hope toy and food drive is a great way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, KSBY Anchor Nina Lozano will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at CHP in Buellton located at 166 Industrial Way, Buellton.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.