Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for nearly a day in Indio neighborhood is now safe

People in an Indio neighborhood watched closely for hours as a cat named Ruth found itself stuck atop a power pole. News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street and live-streamed the entire rescue online.

Watch the entire rescue below:

Heather Padilla, Ruth's owner, said that the cat had been missing for several days. Padilla said on Monday, she could hear Ruth's cries while she was on her way to work. She looked up and saw the cat up on the power pole.

"She blends in with the pole. That's why I did a double-take. Cause I saw something, but I couldn't quite tell and I got closer and saw that it was her," Padilla said.

The cat's owners watched anxiously as IID and animal control responded to the site. Power has been shut off to the pole where the cat was stuck and trying to climb down. Just before noon, the cat attempted to climb down but was rescued by a worker in a bucket truck.

The cat has been reunited with its owners, who are clearly relieved. Padilla described Ruth as "very active."

