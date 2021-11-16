2022 Oscar Predictions: MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING and VISUAL EFFECTS (November)

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are leading contenders for best original song at the 2022 Academy Awards — Beyoncé with a song from King Richard; JAY-Z with two from The Harder They Fall. If both stars are nominated, it will be the first time in Oscar history that a married couple has competed against one another in any category. Also, three pairs of siblings are vying for best original song nominations: Ron and Russell Mael, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. And, for the second year in a row, a rock star moonlighting as a successful film composer could dominate the best original score nominations. Jonny Greenwood, lead guitarist and keyboardist in Radiohead, could get two for Spencer and The Power of the Dog. Last year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails received two nods for Soul (a collaboration with Jon Batiste) and Mank.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO