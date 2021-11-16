ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Oscar Predictions: MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING and VISUAL EFFECTS (November)

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Warner Bros should be able to do very well in both makeup and hairstyling and visual effects. With Dune as the overwhelming frontrunner plus The Matrix Resurrections and The Suicide Squad hoping to replicate the wins of the films that came before them, the studio could be...

awardswatch.com

rockpapershotgun.com

Unity acquiring Oscar-winning visual effects studio Weta Digital

Unity, makers of the popular 3D engine of the same name, have announced they're acquiring Weta Digital, Peter Jackson's visual effects studio known for fanciness in films including Planet Of The Apes, Lord Of The Rings, Avatar, and The Suicide Squad. They plan to bring Weta's tools to Unity developers, which is quite an arsenal to offer in the rendering arms race against Unreal Engine.
BUSINESS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Idris Elba Boards Uzo Oleh's Oscar-Qualifying Short 'Edicius' as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Suicide Squad” star Idris Elba has boarded Uzo Oleh’s short thriller “Edicius” as an executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film stars “Chernobyl” actor Michael Socha as Jason, a man who works on behalf of a powerful gang. “When Jason uncovers the truth behind his most powerful client, he realises his life is on the line” reads the synopsis. “But a visit from his intuition, a man with his exact likeness, claims to have the answers to save him. All Jason has to do is trust him…but can he?”
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ANIMATED FEATURE and DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (November)

Not much movement in animated feature this month, with a top six I feel pretty good about right now. Spots five and six are definitely the most open but if this category doesn’t include Flee, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon on February 8, 2022 I will be surprised.
MOVIES
SFGate

Paramount Plus Begins Streaming MTV Documentary Oscar Hopefuls (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films’ Hogir Hirori’s “Sabaya” and Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” will make their streaming debut on Paramount Plus today as the MTV ramps up its awards campaign for both. Both feature docs are in the running for an Oscar nomination and will become available to stream today at 10 a.m....
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

Peter Dinklage to receive Performer Tribute at 2021 Gotham Awards

The Actors Fund will receive the Gotham Impact Salute. The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today that actor Peter Dinklage will receive a Performer Tribute and The Actors Fund will receive the Gotham Impact Salute during the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in person on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The full list of nominations for the Gotham Awards can be found here.
TV SHOWS
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscars: Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick… BOOM!’) could be the 21st Best Actor nominee from a musical

2021 is proving a gangbusters year for actor Andrew Garfield. First, he scored stellar notices for his turn as notorious televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Now, Garfield is earning raves for his portrayal of the late, great composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (the Tony-winning RENT) in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick… BOOM!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Oscar Song and Score Nominee Predictions: See the List

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are leading contenders for best original song at the 2022 Academy Awards — Beyoncé with a song from King Richard; JAY-Z with two from The Harder They Fall. If both stars are nominated, it will be the first time in Oscar history that a married couple has competed against one another in any category. Also, three pairs of siblings are vying for best original song nominations: Ron and Russell Mael, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. And, for the second year in a row, a rock star moonlighting as a successful film composer could dominate the best original score nominations. Jonny Greenwood, lead guitarist and keyboardist in Radiohead, could get two for Spencer and The Power of the Dog. Last year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails received two nods for Soul (a collaboration with Jon Batiste) and Mank.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Covid-Era Conundrum: ‘No Time to Die’ May Be the Year’s Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie, But It Could Still Lose Millions

Over the weekend, “No Time to Die” eclipsed $730 million in global ticket sales, making the James Bond sequel both the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film and the top performing film at the box office since COVID-19 appeared on the scene and nearly shut down the movie business. The action-packed spy spectacle, which endured several coronavirus-related delays, has become the rare pandemic-era box office hit, which is even more impressive considering adult audiences — the core demographic for “No Time to Die” — have been reluctant to return to theaters. However, the movie cost more than $250 million to produce, at least...
MOVIES
Variety

Does ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Box Office Debut Signal a Revival of a Fading Franchise?

Almost 40 years after “Ghostbusters” became a smash hit — one that launched a lucrative franchise spanning film, television and video games — Sony is proving the business of busting ghosts need not be a relic of the past. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest big-screen installment in the comedy sci-fi property, collected $44 million in its domestic box office debut, a solid start in unpredictable pandemic times. The drop in ticket sales between its first and second weekend in theaters will be an important indication of audience’s affinity for all things paranormal, but at least for now, positive reviews and a healthy...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Boiling Point,’ The Souvenir Part II’ top 2021 BIFA craft winners

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) today announced the first of this year’s award winners for its nine film craft categories. Philip Barantini’s Boiling Point, a break-neck single-take focus on a struggling top chef and his team which received 11 BIFA nominations this year, won three awards; Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak for Matthew Lewis, Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight for Carolyn McLeod and Best Sound supported by Halo Post for James Drake, Rob Entwistle and Kiff McManus.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘House of Gucci’ review: It’s Lady Gaga’s world, sweetie, we’re all just living in it [Grade: B+]

After spending a decade dominating the music industry and raking in Grammy after Grammy, Lady Gaga set her sights on Hollywood and rocked the film world with her performance in Bradley Cooper’s adaptation A Star is Born, a debut for which she nabbed a best actress nomination at the Academy Awards and winning one for original song. Now, three years later, Gaga returns to the silver screen once again in the star-studded House of Gucci, cementing her spot in among the rare crop of successful singers-turned actresses. Though the entire cast thoroughly understands their respective roles, it’s Lady Gaga’s sprawling performance as Patrizia that makes House of Gucci worth the watch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY and ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (November)

As I wrote in my October predictions for screenplays, Netflix could dominate the Adapted Screenplay race in a substantial way this year with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Rebecca Hall’s Passing – all screenplays they adapted in films they directed. It would be a powerful and historical precedent for the Oscars as the category has never seen more than two women credited as writers among the five nominated films in a single year.
MOVIES

