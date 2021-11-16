ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hudson Yards’ Dazzling, Extravagant Decor Is Back For The Holidays

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fkev_0cybzPdM00

Two million twinkling lights are once again decking out Hudson Yards!

The second annual awe-inspiring light display called “Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo” officially returned as of November 15 to the West Side shops and restaurant complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Vm7O_0cybzPdM00
Courtesy Hudson Yards

It entails:

  • 115-miles of string lights
  • 725 evergreen trees dressed to create a gleaming forest for visitors to explore
  • 16-foot tall illuminated set-pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged throughout the Public Square and Gardens
  • 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece suspended in The Great Room of The Shops and Restaurants

It’s truly a magical sight to behold! You can visit the light displays Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. during operating hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkvVd_0cybzPdM00
Courtesy Hudson Yards

Along with the out-of-this-world decor, Hudson Yards will also host a slew of special holiday happenings, like:

Santa’s Secret Speakeasy

With six immersive holiday installations , follow an immersive path of living art through a winter wonderland and stumble into a vintage speakeasy, complete with Christmas cocktails, a live band, and a jaw-dropping variety show featuring ballet, burlesque, and more—all with a holiday twist. Just don’t tell Mrs. Claus about any of this! Beginning Friday, December 3. Get your tickets here.

Free, live performances from Broadway’s biggest hit shows

November 8 – December 13. The series will take place at 5 p.m. every Monday at The Shops at Hudson Yards celebrating the return of Broadway and the resiliency of theatre and the arts in New York City. See schedule here.

Complimentary performances from Jazz at Lincoln Center

As the Dizzy’s Club pop-up presents Wednesdays with Wells Fargo live from Hudson Yards. Live concerts will take place on December 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 7 p.m. at the Active Cash SM Card Chalet, located on the Public Square and Gardens. Reserve free tickets here.

Find Hudson Yards at 10th Ave. between 30th and 33rd St.

See also: Here’s A First Look At The 2021 Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

This Town Near NYC Magically Transforms Into Old English Village For Annual Dickens Festival

Be transported to a quaint, bygone English town at the 25th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson, Long Island!. This charming town on the East End of Long Island — about an hour away by car or hour and a half by train from NYC — hosts this literary-inspired festival every year in December, to help get into the Christmas Carol-y mood. This year it will take place Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, with a special evening for residents on Friday, Dec. 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Secret NYC

A 12-Story Christmas Tree Is Towering Over Fifth Avenue

Sure you’re familiar with the Rockefeller Christmas Tree , but now there’s a new tree on the block!. Fifth Avenue has turned the Pulitzer Fountain into an arctic oasis , the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows have just been unveiled, Hudson Yards’ dazzling decor is back, and the holiday decorations don’t stop there. A 12-story Christmas tree is now towering over Fifth Avenue.
LOUIS VUITTON
Secret NYC

AMNH’s Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Finally Has A New Home: North Dakota

Last June, calls for racial justice and equality rang across the country — encompassing the removal of problematic statues from public spaces. And that included right here in NYC. A petition to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Columbus Circle as well as rename the area has been continuously shared, and the famous statue that sits in front of the iconic American Museum of Natural History will be removed, as requested by the museum itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Restaurants#Burlesque#Wells Fargo#Santa#Broadway
Secret NYC

The Iconic Times Square NYE Celebration & Ball Drop Is Welcoming Back In-Person Spectators

If 2020 was the year of holiday traditions departing NYC, 2021 is definitely the year of their return. All of the holiday markets (including Union Square and Columbus Circle ), the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , and the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular are all back after last year’s historic cancellations and no in-person revelers — and that now includes the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

7 Spots In NYC Where You Can Dine In A Cozy Winter Igloo

As the weather gets colder, the outdoor set-ups in NYC are once again getting creative. “Igloo dining” used to be only available in a few NYC locations (like 230 Fifth’s rooftop and City Winery’s pop-up in Rockefeller Center), but now there are tons of places across the city where you can curl up in a cozy dining bubble or igloo!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Secret NYC

The 750-Mile Empire State Trail Is Open Year-Round

The longest single-state, multi-use trail in the nation is open every day—even through the winter months!. The Empire State Trail , which effectively links NYC to Canada (and Buffalo to Albany), was first announced by Governor Cuomo in 2017. The project originally proposed the construction of 350 new miles of trail to create the largest state multi-use trail network in the entire country!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Over 200 Klimt, Monet, Or Magritte Paintings Will Come To Life At This Vibrant Exhibit Coming To NYC

Step into a dream-like rendition of masterpieces by Monet , Klimt or Magritte at this multisensory exhibition coming to New York. After the massive success of this year’s Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience here in New York and in cities across the globe, Exhibition Hub and Fever are bringing the visual magic back with a spellbinding exhibit highlighting legendary artists like Claude Monet , Gustav Klimt or René Magritte !
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This New Yorker May Have Just Found Authentic Banksy Pieces In The Subway

A TikTok is currently going viral with an amazing art story that involves some possibly genuine Banksy pieces !. A New Yorker name Colleen first shared her experience Tuesday evening (11/16), and it quickly amassed over 1 million views. Tons of commenters chimed in on if they believed it was authentic or not, and past examples of Banksy legitimately selling artwork in this way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
369
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy