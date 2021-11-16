Hudson Yards’ Dazzling, Extravagant Decor Is Back For The Holidays

Two million twinkling lights are once again decking out Hudson Yards!

The second annual awe-inspiring light display called “Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo” officially returned as of November 15 to the West Side shops and restaurant complex.

It entails:

115-miles of string lights

725 evergreen trees dressed to create a gleaming forest for visitors to explore

16-foot tall illuminated set-pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged throughout the Public Square and Gardens

32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece suspended in The Great Room of The Shops and Restaurants

It’s truly a magical sight to behold! You can visit the light displays Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. during operating hours.

Along with the out-of-this-world decor, Hudson Yards will also host a slew of special holiday happenings, like:

With six immersive holiday installations , follow an immersive path of living art through a winter wonderland and stumble into a vintage speakeasy, complete with Christmas cocktails, a live band, and a jaw-dropping variety show featuring ballet, burlesque, and more—all with a holiday twist. Just don’t tell Mrs. Claus about any of this! Beginning Friday, December 3. Get your tickets here.

Free, live performances from Broadway’s biggest hit shows

November 8 – December 13. The series will take place at 5 p.m. every Monday at The Shops at Hudson Yards celebrating the return of Broadway and the resiliency of theatre and the arts in New York City. See schedule here.

Complimentary performances from Jazz at Lincoln Center

As the Dizzy’s Club pop-up presents Wednesdays with Wells Fargo live from Hudson Yards. Live concerts will take place on December 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 7 p.m. at the Active Cash SM Card Chalet, located on the Public Square and Gardens. Reserve free tickets here.

Find Hudson Yards at 10th Ave. between 30th and 33rd St.