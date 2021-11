Spotsylvania County joins forces with the Rappahannock Area Health District, Mary Washington Healthcare and local community partners to participate in a regional community health assessment. The county is asking residents to commit to spending just three to five minutes completing an online survey that will assist experts in getting a full account of the area's health needs. Data collected from the online survey will provide valuable feedback that will help determine top priorities for RAHD and Mary Washington Healthcare over the next three years.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO