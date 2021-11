All around the world, individuals and businesses are rediscovering a newfound sense of community. As countries continue to manage the pandemic, what began as a widespread feeling of social isolation has morphed into a desire to come together and move forward with a common purpose. For purpose-driven businesses, this situation presents an opportunity. With so many people yearning to connect—a desire that is poised to remain long after the pandemic is over and in-person interactions once again become the norm—businesses built around a core purpose can expand and thrive by harnessing their missions to bring people together, both online and off.

