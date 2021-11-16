ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

You got this

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South

Commentary

Let’s talk about confidence. Self-confidence. Not the corny brand of confidence found in many self-help books where you repeat a motivational key phrase before the mirror for guaranteed success—or your money back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iUfD_0cybxF7k00

Sean Dietrich (Photo courtesy of seandietrich.com)

No, I’m talking about the kind of unwavering confidence found within exceptional people who routinely sing karaoke or pass highway patrol vehicles on the interstate. Confidence.

I bring up this subject because today I was standing in line at the supermarket when I met a retired psychologist. She was mid-eighties, with white hair and Coke-bottle glasses. Her name was Doctor Don’t-You-Dare-Use-My-Real-Name.

We got to talking and I casually asked the old physician which mental health problems she encountered most during her career.

Her answer came quickly. “Lack of confidence.”

“Really?” I said.

“Definitely,” she said as our cashier was ringing up the old woman’s—I swear—box of prunes.

I was surprised by her answer. I was expecting her to say the most frequent disorders were anxiety, depression, or as in my case, clinically obsessive avoidance of mowing my lawn.

“Well,” answered the shrink. “Lack of confidence is a problem that helps fuels those other problems. People who quit believing in themselves fall apart or they overcompensate. Both are dangerous.”

Statistically, two thirds of Americans suffer from lack of self-confidence. In one study, researchers found that a quarter of people under age 35 admitted to disliking themselves. And in a recent survey eight out of ten teenage girls admitted to practically hating themselves.

“Lack of confidence isn’t just a little problem,” said the clinician. “It’s the iceberg that sank the Titanic.”

By now, the cashier and everyone else in line was listening to our conversation as the doc went on to explain that most people without confidence have lost the ability to think positively. Which is a fatal problem.

“Unconfident people don’t believe anything good can happen to them personally. They don’t feel they deserve good things. They don’t believe they will heal. So they expect the worst, and you know what? They get what they expect.”

The doctor must be right because I receive a lot of letters from people who don’t have much confidence. Most of these letters are from people going through difficult periods. People who hail from all walks of life. Young people, older people, college students, sick people, grieving people, single parents, people starting new jobs, and first-time bungee jumpers.

Yes, bungee jumpers. Last night my phone vibrated informing me that I had an email from a guy named Lane who was about to bungee jump. The decision came after Lane lost his father this year.

Lane explained that his jump-site is located on an obscenely tall bridge spanning over a steep river gorge in northern California. He sent a picture that made my cheeks tighten; and I don’t mean the ones on my face.

Lane wrote: “I’m scared to do this… Any advice on how to face my fears?”

If Lane is reading this right now, I’d like to offer a few helpful words: Are you out of your freaking mind?

No, wait. What I meant to say is, you’re going to be okay, Lane. Do you know how I know this? Because anybody who attaches a rubber band to their ankle and leaps off a bridge has a shipload of confidence. And according to the psychologist in the supermarket…

“Confidence is all it takes.”

“All it takes?” I asked the doctor skeptically. “Isn’t that oversimplifying things?”

The doc shrugged. “Maybe, but I’ve seen too many miracles in my time to know that people who believe in miracles are the ones who get them.”

At first, I’ll be honest, all this self-confidence talk sounded vaguely like those motivational speakers from the 1980s with the giant hair and the plaid sport coats.

But then I got to thinking, there must be a reason why those motivational as-seen-on-TV gurus were able to make successful careers out of catchphrases like: “if you can believe it you can achieve it,” or “find true joy with only five easy payments of $39.95.” Confidence.

Sadly, I have struggled with confidence my whole life. I was the chubby kid playing outfield who grew up in a broken home. Guys like me didn’t grow up believing in much.

And I’m not alone in the self-esteem department. I’m thinking of the guy who emailed me yesterday about how his spouse of thirty-odd years left him.

I’m also thinking about Brady, whose mother attempted suicide in his garage last week.

I’m thinking of Karen, and the serious illness she was diagnosed with last month.

I’m thinking about the man named Phillip, who grapples with clinical depression.

The doc is clear to point out that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for mental health issues. It’s not nearly that simple. She’s not saying that. But the good doctor does have a message for you just the same. And I received her message loud and clear as she was pushing her buggy through the supermarket exit.

I asked her, on the record, if she had any words of wisdom for those struggling with confidence. People like me.

“I sure do,” the old woman replied with a smile. “You got this. And God’s got you.”

Or your money back.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

You’ve Got To Please Yourself

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Like child actors who fail to transition to adult roles…the list of teen idols who couldn’t make the switch to serious, adult music is many. Rick Nelson is not one of them. In 1971 Nelson was invited to...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Sheryl Underwood's recent weight loss makes her almost unrecognisable

Sheryl Underwood has quite literally transformed her face and body, making her almost unrecognisable to The Talk viewers. The panellist has been a fan favorite for years, especially when she dressed up in possibly the most iconic Halloween costume ever: as Lamar Jackson. Recently though, she’s making headlines again for...
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Begging Her To Put Differences Aside For Their Kids, But 'The Voice' Judge 'Isn't Ready To Play Nice': Source

Kelly Clarkson may have just released her Christmas album, but she’s hardly feeling jolly when it comes to her estranged ex, Brandon Blackstock. The music manager, 44, “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5],” spills a source. “But she has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time. Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments. WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals favourite face serum. "Hi guys...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Americans
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
faithit

Dear Future Daughter-in-Law: “You Won’t Complete Him”

I am committed to raising my son to be independent and never to look to you to be his mother, because I will have stood in that role well. I vow to be fully present for him. To teach him what he needs to know about women and how special they are. I promise to raise him in such a way that he always remembers you are someone’s daughter and that you belonged to him after you belonged to God and your parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
TVShowsAce

Husband Caleb Brush Has Maddie Brown Stressed And Nervous

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is stressed and nervous, thanks to her husband, Caleb Brush. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Madison Brown is Kody and Janelle Brown’s second child. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot on June 4, 2016. The couple’s ceremony was in Bozeman, Montana, and full of family. Multiple reports indicate that Maddie and Caleb intend to have a monogamous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Rumor Control: Tami Roman Explains Why After Three Miscarriages & Freezing Her Eggs, She Offered Her 17 Years Younger Husband A ‘Pass’ To Make A Baby

Tami Roman has clarified a statement she made on a recent episode of 'The Real' where she admitted to offering her husband, Reggie Youngblood, to 'make a baby' and return to her in a year or two. In a 10-minute clip uploaded to her youtube channel, the reality star addressed the the folks in a uproar over her Reggie revalatioin.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

6 Signs You’ve Got Adrenal Fatigue – And What To Do About It

In my clinic recently I’ve been seeing countless cases of adrenal fatigue, which seem to be a result of the impact of covid-19. A common issue in today’s burned-out society, the term “adrenal fatigue” is used to explain a group of symptoms which can be observed in individuals who are under long term physical and/or psychological stress.
HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

So you've got long COVID? Here are 5 things you should know

Four years ago, I developed a debilitating illness that disrupts multiple bodily systems called myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome (otherwise known as ME/CFS). I’d been a strategy consultant for tech startups for years. Suddenly, I was too sick to work full-time. I went from being an avid salsa dancer to needing a wheelchair to walk more than a block. I went from being healthy to disabled in the blink of an eye.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy