Obituary: Deborah Lynn Crowe (October 29, 2021)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

Deborah Lynn Crowe was called home on Oct. 29, 2021.

Deborah Lynn Crowe

She is survived by her son LT. Logan Phoenix Vannatta U.S.A.F. Pilot. Her parents Emil L. Crowe, Mary Ferguson, and Zane Ferguson. Three brothers Jeff Crowe, Mark Crowe, and Shane Ferguson.  Also, a host of nieces and nephews.

Mark 5:28-29

“Because she thought, If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed.”

“Immediately her bleeding stopped, and she felt in her body that she was freed from her suffering”

