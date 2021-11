Self-care has been a popular topic in media for quite a few years now, but what is it? You might associate it with face masks and bubble baths, but it doesn’t have to be. In reality, self-care is just the act of caring for yourself. So things like getting enough sleep, eating nutritional food, setting boundaries, hanging out with friends and practicing mindfulness are all apart of self-care. It doesn’t have to be this extravagant experience, at least not always. Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t do the face masks and bubbles baths. If that helps you relax, then go for it!

