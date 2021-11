Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had a brief face-to-face during last week's episode of NXT, causing fans to immediately speculate over whether or not the two would be reigniting their legendary feud from several years ago. The pair were originally supposed to clash in a climactic battle for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019, but Ciampa suffered a surgery-requiring neck injury that forced him to relinquish the title and have Gargano move into a feud with Adam Cole. When Ciampa did finally return from injury later that year he wound up aligned with Gargano, only for the latter to turn heel and cost him the opportunity to win back "Goldie" at NXT TakeOver; Phoenix.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO