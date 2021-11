Today was the first of our two visits to Half Moon Cay, which has always been one of my favorite stops. People think of Half Moon Cay as being Carnival Cruise Line’s private island, but Holland America Line — which is under the same Carnival corporate umbrella — actually named it and it’s technically theirs. Despite this being my fourth visit to Half Moon Cay since cruising restarted, I was psyched to get there so we were up and off the ship early.

