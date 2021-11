BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may actually be whole Monday night. Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to “available” for this evening’s game against the Houston Rockets, while big man Robert Williams remains probable for the tilt. That means the Celtics may have their starting lineup intact for the first time since Nov. 4. Brown has been sidelined the last eight games with a strained hamstring, with Boston going 5-3 in his absence. The sixth-year swingman is having a career-year for the Celtics, with Brown averaging 25.6 points off 49 percent shooting overall and 40 percent shooting from downtown. Williams, meanwhile, missed the last...

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO