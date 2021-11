Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and hit two clutch shots in the stretch run as the Pistons won at Houston. A win in three acts: It began as a referendum on whether the Pistons did the right thing on draft night. It morphed into a validation of Troy Weaver’s decision to make Jerami Grant a pillar of his restoration project. It ended with Cade Cunningham displaying the winning DNA that perhaps ultimately elevated him over the field when it came time to exercise the No. 1 pick in July’s draft.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO