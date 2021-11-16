ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Lost roadrunner travels across U.S. in moving van

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
A roadrunner rests at Avian Haven, a bird rehab facility on Nov. 14, 2021 in Freedom, Maine. (Terry Heitz/AP)

FREEDOM, Maine — A greater roadrunner was taken to a Maine bird rehabilitation facility after hitching a ride in a moving van across the United States.

The greater roadrunner is a species native to the southwestern U.S., and likely hopped into the moving van before it left Las Vegas, Nevada, the Associated Press reported. The bird was found when the van arrived at its destination in Westbrook, Maine.

Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center, took in the bird and created a new habitat that would be suitable for the animal.

Rescuers described the bird as apparently healthy, and said they are working to determine the best options for returning the roadrunner to Las Vegas.

