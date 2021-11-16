Musical Comedy for the Masses: A Review of Sister Act at Mercury Theater Chicago

It’s time to open the gates and seize the day. Outlaw Trail Theater has announced their spring 2022 musical and local theater junkies are collectively thrilled. The musical is Disney’s ‘Newsies’ and it will be directed by Koy and Makenzie Nielson. Outlaw Trail will be offering dance classes for those interested in auditioning that will be offered at no cost to the participant. “It is highly recommended that you attend these classes when they are offered,” shares Outlaw Trail. “Audition times and dates will be posted in early 2022.” It has been a busy year for Outlaw Trail since a new board stepped in to continue the organization. They had a successful run of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ for the summer musical and just finished a sold out run of ‘The Mousetrap’ as part of a dinner theater offering. They are also part of the ‘Music Theatre International All Together Now!’ event at Vernal Theatre: LIVE on November 13th. Visit their Facebook page or www.outlawtrailtheater.org to link to tickets.

VERNAL, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO