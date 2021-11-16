Musical Comedy for the Masses: A Review of Sister Act at Mercury Theater Chicago

Broadway is back in South Florida—and what better way to welcome it than with “Come From Away,” the runaway Canadian hit musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein about the week after 9/11, when global air traffic was grounded and 38 planes from around the world—7,000 people— descended upon the tiny town of Gander and nearby hamlets in Newfoundland to weather the post-9/11 days of uncertainty and fear. And in the all-things-can-be-traced-back-to-South-Florida motif, this musical is no exception; it is based on a 2002 book by our own Miami journalist Jim DeFede, The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland. DeFede actually moved temporarily to Newfoundland to report on this story, but you can just zip up to the Kravis or down to the Broward Center to experience it, and I suggest you do exactly that.
Comments / 0