ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Musical Comedy for the Masses: A Review of Sister Act at Mercury Theater Chicago

By Ben Kaye
newcitystage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adage that some pieces of entertainment require you to “turn your brain off” to enjoy them is something I inherently disagree with (Brains are good! Art—even “frivolous art”—is always worth being analyzed by a full cranium), but a strong argument for this phrase is being made at the Mercury Theater...

www.newcitystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Theater review: 'The Band's Visit,' intriguing musical adventure, coming to Bushnell

HARTFORD — One wrong turn, one misunderstood direction, the lack of a map or GPS and one can find oneself stuck in the middle of nowhere. That is the fate of a band of musicians traveling from Egypt on their way to perform a concert in Petah Tikvah in Israel. Through mistakes and poor language skills, they end up in the forsaken town of Bet Hatikva, unexpected and uninvited.
HARTFORD, CT
aroundthetownchicago.com

“Sister Act”

Highly Recommended **** The Mercury Theater Chicago is back!!! The creative minds that have given us some of Chicago’s best musical theater has re-opened after the pandemic. While the pandemic is by no means over, it is at a point where under the covid guidelines, they can bring us back to “live theater” and they are doing so with “Sister Act” based on the movie of the same name. This is a great way to bring theater back as it is a zesty comedy where we get to meet people who are seeking a better life and a better world. When they announced the production would star Alexis J. Roston as Delores, I knew we were in for a treat.
CHICAGO, IL
Community News

Theater Review: ‘Skeleton Crew’ at Bristol Riverside Theater

Given the number of motor vehicles on the road, four people working in the auto industry can be forgiven for believing they would have well-paying, union-protected jobs for life. The four people Dominique Morisseau depicts in her play “Skeleton Crew” certainly think so, especially one who has logged 29 years...
BRISTOL, PA
Rutland Herald

OVUHS theater troupe presents 'The Addams Family' musical

BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School’s fall musical promises to be mysterious and spooky and altogether “ooky.”. OV’s Walking Stick Theatre will present “The Addams Family,” a musical based on the characters from the popular films and television shows, beginning Nov. 18. Theater instructor Jeff Hull, who also directs,...
BRANDON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
basinnow.com

Outlaw Trail Theater Announces Spring 2022 Musical

It’s time to open the gates and seize the day. Outlaw Trail Theater has announced their spring 2022 musical and local theater junkies are collectively thrilled. The musical is Disney’s ‘Newsies’ and it will be directed by Koy and Makenzie Nielson. Outlaw Trail will be offering dance classes for those interested in auditioning that will be offered at no cost to the participant. “It is highly recommended that you attend these classes when they are offered,” shares Outlaw Trail. “Audition times and dates will be posted in early 2022.” It has been a busy year for Outlaw Trail since a new board stepped in to continue the organization. They had a successful run of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ for the summer musical and just finished a sold out run of ‘The Mousetrap’ as part of a dinner theater offering. They are also part of the ‘Music Theatre International All Together Now!’ event at Vernal Theatre: LIVE on November 13th. Visit their Facebook page or www.outlawtrailtheater.org to link to tickets.
VERNAL, UT
smilepolitely.com

A documentary on Jay Bennett is coming to the Davis Theater in Chicago

A new documentary on Jay Bennett is premiering this Monday, November 15th. The musician was known for his seminal work in the band Wilco. He also lived and worked in Urbana for a period. He tragically passed away in 2009. The documentary, titled Where Are You, Jay Bennett? will be...
URBANA, IL
Sun-Journal

Annual musical event ‘Broadway at Good Theater’ returns

This year’s “Broadway at Good Theater” musical event will run from Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Good Theater in the St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland. For the first time in person since 2019, Good Theater is proud to present “Broadway at Good Theater,” this time...
PORTLAND, ME
chestertownspy.org

Two Weekends Left to See Musical Comedy

Enter Church Hill Theatre’s newly renovated interior to find desperate lovers, scheming neighbors, and secrets behind every toga. (There may also be a courtesan or two!) The musical farce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs for two more weekends, November 12 – 21, 2021. The shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM, with the doors opening thirty minutes before curtain. Tickets may be purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the theatre office between 10AM and 2PM Wednesday – Saturday at 410.556.6003.
CHURCH HILL, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
daytonlocal.com

Review: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’

Mike Woody reviews ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ now at La Comedia through December 30. Disclaimer: In wake of recent events in the entertainment industry, it’s worth noting that no real BB’s or ammunition of any type is used in this production. If watching ‘A Christmas Story’ is an annual...
ENTERTAINMENT
bocamag.com

Theater Review: “Come From Away?” Go There Now

Broadway is back in South Florida—and what better way to welcome it than with “Come From Away,” the runaway Canadian hit musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein about the week after 9/11, when global air traffic was grounded and 38 planes from around the world—7,000 people— descended upon the tiny town of Gander and nearby hamlets in Newfoundland to weather the post-9/11 days of uncertainty and fear. And in the all-things-can-be-traced-back-to-South-Florida motif, this musical is no exception; it is based on a 2002 book by our own Miami journalist Jim DeFede, The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland. DeFede actually moved temporarily to Newfoundland to report on this story, but you can just zip up to the Kravis or down to the Broward Center to experience it, and I suggest you do exactly that.
MIAMI, FL
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “Into the Woods” @ Baldwin Wallace by Laura Kennelly

Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s split personality take on wishes (and why, perhaps, they should not come true), opened last week at Baldwin Wallace University’s Mainstage Theatre in Kleist Center for Art & Drama in Berea. There will be a repeat performances November 17 to 21. Once again, director Victoria...
BEREA, OH
theacorn.com

A musical baby boom at community theater

“Baby” is in its final weekend of in-person performances at Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Nov. 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20 and 21. Book is by Sybille Pearson, with music by David Shire...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Musical Comedy#For The Masses#Mercury Theater Chicago#The Mercury Theater#Disney Renaissance
GreenwichTime

‘Paradise Square’ Review: Broadway-Bound Musical Premieres in Chicago

“Paradise Square,” an ambitious new musical heading to Broadway in March, is a fictionalized historical take on the Five Points area of Manhattan and the social forces leading up to the violent Draft Riots of 1863, where what began as immigrant protests against the Civil War draft turned into violence against the Black population of the city. The show, now playing its premiere run in Chicago, is a serious and awfully big effort, emerging at a sensitive moment for a theater world that sure could use an explosive new hit, with an abundance of artistic craft onstage deserving of effusive praise and two soaring moments of transporting entertainment. Yet it must, as a whole, currently be considered unsettled at best.
CHICAGO, IL
floridanewswire.com

Music Theater Works Presents BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL

SKOKIE, Ill., Nov 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music Theater Works shall present “Billy Elliot: The Musical” at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from December 23, 2021 through January 2, 2022 as the final production of the 2021 Season.
THEATER & DANCE
365thingsinhouston.com

GREASE The Musical at the DeLuxe Theater

Watch the beloved rock n’ roll film and broadway classic, GREASE, come alive in Houston at the DeLuxe Theater in Fifth Ward. Tickets are $20. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy