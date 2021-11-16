ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

McGeachin calls for ban on vaccine mandates

By KMVT News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is calling on the Idaho Legislature to ban vaccine mandates. She made the remarks on Twitter...

No1cares
5d ago

Mandating medical treatment is insane, I’m glad someone in our local government is speaking up. It’s also been denied by federal judges as to broad and not needed for everyone.

Blah2020
5d ago

Oh look another big government Republican. More laws more restrictions on business to be run how they see fit.

Health
