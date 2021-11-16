McGeachin calls for ban on vaccine mandates
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is calling on the Idaho Legislature to ban vaccine mandates. She made the remarks on Twitter...www.kmvt.com
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is calling on the Idaho Legislature to ban vaccine mandates. She made the remarks on Twitter...www.kmvt.com
Mandating medical treatment is insane, I’m glad someone in our local government is speaking up. It’s also been denied by federal judges as to broad and not needed for everyone.
Oh look another big government Republican. More laws more restrictions on business to be run how they see fit.
Comments / 25