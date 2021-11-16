ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

North Jersey Sushi Spot Named Best In State

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhgEP_0cybtT5q00

When it comes to the Garden State’s top sushi spots, one restaurant in North Jersey is really on a roll.

Eat This, Not That! ranked each state’s best sushi spot based on freshness, customer reviews, creativity and overall quality.

New Jersey’s best sushi can be found at Shumi in Ridgewood, the outlet says.

Opened in 2017, Shumi — named after the Japanese term for “hobby” — promises a “unique experience using all five of your senses,” its website says.

The authentic sushi joint also offers “Omakase,” the Japanese translation for, “I will leave it up to you.” The term comprises a chef-curated tasting menu with seasonal sushi and sashimi crafted from the catch of the day.

“Our omakase bar provides a relaxing and intimate experience like no other,” Shumi’s website says. “You will be able to observe the traditional art of sushi making as each course is explained in detail.”

Shumi also has a location in Plano, TX, according to its website.

Shumi Japanese Cuisine, 70 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Powerball Winner Worth $10K Sold In North Jersey

A ticket from the Friday, Nov. 19 Powerball drawing good for $10,000 was sold in North Jersey.The ticket was sold at Montvale Snack Shop, located at 108 Spring Valley Road in Montvale (Bergen County).The winning numbers were 05, 23, 52, 53, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multi…
MONTVALE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Food & Drinks
Ridgewood, NJ
Lifestyle
Ridgewood, NJ
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Sushi#Garden State#Food Drink#Japanese#Shumi Japanese Cuisine
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Large Estate In Fairfield County

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a large estate in Fairfield County without any injuries to residents.The blaze broke out at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at the residence on Hillpoint Road in Westport.According to Assistant Chief Matthew Cohen, of the Westport Fire Department, first a…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Family Of 5 Loses Everything In Fierce Hawthorne Fire

UPDATE: Two cats were killed and another was missing in a destructive fire that ravaged a Hawthorne home, authorities said.A family of five -- including three children -- got out OK after the fire erupted on Victor Place around 7 p.m. Sunday, they said.They were evaluated on-scene by EMS. At the sc…
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Elmwood Park Boy, 15, Struck By Sedan In Saddle Brook

A 15-year-old Elmwood Park boy was hospitalized after being struck by a sedan Sunday afternoon in Saddle Brook, authorities said.A witness said the teen was dashing across the street when he was struck by what Capt. John Zotollo Jr. said was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of North Midlan…
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Starbucks Opens Store With Amazon Go

Starbucks has partnered with Amazon Go to create a new store in New York.The Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store opened on Thursday, Nov. 18, in New York City, at 59th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues, the company announced.The company said the store features the full Starbucks menu an…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Hawthorne Blaze

Two cats were killed while another was missing in a destructive fire that roared through the roof of a Hawthorne home, authorities said.A family of five -- including three children -- got out OK after the fire erupted on Victor Place around 7 p.m, they said.They were evaluated on-scene by EMS. 76 V…
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Child, 4, Among Five Shot At Backyard Party In Passaic

A 4-year-old child was one of five people wounded when two men started shooting at an overnight backyard party in Passaic, authorities said.City police responding shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday reported finding the child, along with two women – one 21 from Passaic, the other 25 from Newark – and a 29…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
164K+
Followers
30K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy