ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier holds special place for Army Chaplain

By Dvids
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478vAi_0cybtPYw00

Nov. 11, 2021 marks the 100th Anniversary of the dedication of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Tomb was dedicated Nov. 11, 1921 during the presidency of Warren G. Harding and three years after the armistice of World War I.

Since that time, thousands of Americans and visitors from around the world have traveled to the memorial at Arlington Cemetery to pay respects to those who are “known but to God.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stands physically and symbolically at the heart of the cemetery and the heart of the nation.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a lasting symbol of the courage, bravery, and sacrifices of generations of American Soldiers. The nation is forever indebted to all who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom,” said Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army.

This is a solemn and special time for one Chaplain School chaplain, Chap. (Maj.) Brandon Denning. Denning is the only person in the history of the United States Army to serve as both tomb guard and chaplain.

“Tomb guards live by the motto, ‘Soldiers never die until they are forgotten, tomb guards never forget.’ Anyone who visits Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier should leave with a reminder that freedom has a cost. It was an honor to serve those Unknown Soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; their identities,” said Denning. ‘The constant vigil at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier serves as a living reminder to all Americans of the sacrifices that were made for this great nation. We must never forget what is asked of all service members when we take the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Denning was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1977. He enlisted in the Infantry in 1996 where he served as the National Color Bearer for Arlington National Cemetery funerals (C Company, 3rd US Infantry “The Old Guard”) before becoming the 453rd Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After his enlisted service he attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and received a Bachelor’s of Arts in communications in 2004.

An ordained minister by The Southern Baptist Convention, Denning earned his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas in 2008. His focus of study was in biblical languages and included an additional concentration in pastoral counseling. He also earned a Masters of Arts in Bible exposition from Columbia International University with a concentration in preaching in 2020.

Denning has served as a chaplain since 2008 in both operational and garrison assignments to include battalion chaplain in the 82nd Airborne, The Old Guard, JFK Special Warfare Center and School and Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. He is the current homiletics subject matter expert for USACHCS.

Denning returned to The Old Guard as Chaplain for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from 2011-2013.

“Tomb guards form a tight community. The Tomb Guard Badge is the least awarded badge in the U. S. Army. I am the 453rd Guard of the 692 tomb guards to have this honor since 1931,” said Denning. “I am also the only Chaplain to have served as a tomb guard in the history of the U.S. Army. You can imagine how surprised tomb guards were when I arrived for duty as their chaplain. So, I was immediately accepted and earned the right to speak into their lives in maintaining standards of our tradition and also in spiritual matters.”

The Chaplain Corps of the Army and Navy have been a part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since its beginning. Several took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Army Chief Chaplains, Chap. (Col.) John T. Axton presided over the dedication on Nov. 11, 1921. The group of chaplains also included Chaplain John B. Frazier, Supervisor Chaplains Corps, U.S. Navy; Dr. Morris S. Lazaron, Chaplain at Large, U.S. Army; and Rev. Charles H. Brent, Senior Chaplain of the American Expeditionary Forces who read the burial service.

The public was able to experience and participate in the commemorative events both at the cemetery and virtually from Nov. 9-11.

“This memorial inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning. As a memorial site and grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States Armed Forces throughout our history. Throughout 2021, Arlington National Cemetery is holding events to commemorate the centennial,” U.S. Army statement.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Commemorating a century of honor at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington National Cemetery is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. WATCH LIVE: Flower Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. For the first time in nearly a century, tourists will be allowed to visit the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Sentinels reflect on honor of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on its 100th anniversary

This Veterans Day marks the 100-year anniversary of the first unknown soldier laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Back in 1921, President Warren G. Harding delivered a famous speech, eulogizing the unknown soldier who died fighting in World War I. We revisit those words of our 29th president, recited by the sentinels who guard the tomb and hear what service and sacrifice means to them.​
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WIBW

Topeka hosts ceremony for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s been 100 years since the tomb of the unknown soldier has been open for the public to see. “This opportunity of the rededication of the tomb of the unknown soldier because in 1921, the tomb was dedicated originally by Warren Harding but now after 100 years of honoring our military the tomb of the unknown soldier has been un rededication all over the united states and the guard of the unknown soldier at the Arlington cemetery in Washington DC and another organization called taps for veterans,” said Retired Air Force Captain, Herschel Stroud.
TOPEKA, KS
Washington Post

Soldier joins elite group guarding Tomb of the Unknowns around-the-clock

Kyle Williams had never been to Arlington National Cemetery when he set his sights on becoming a guard there at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. An Army recruit from south central New York, Williams was finishing basic training when the subject of “what’s next?” was raised. Someone mentioned an elite Army unit known as the Old Guard, whose special duties include standing watch 24/7, year-round, at the famous tomb overlooking Washington, D.C.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Washington Post

In 1921, the first soldier of the Tomb of the Unknowns was laid to rest. The memorial was caught on film.

It was cold and raining that afternoon, and officials had spread sand on the gangway so the sailors carrying the precious casket off the ship wouldn’t slip. On the dock at the Washington Navy Yard, VIPs stood at attention, awaiting the return of America’s unknown soldier. The USS Olympia, which had carried the body from France, rang out eight bells — a traditional salute to the fallen.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks 100 years of honoring unidentified war dead

Travel back with us to the chilly autumn morning of November 11, 1921 — 100 years ago. A solemn procession makes its way through the streets of Washington, from the U.S. Capitol, past the White House and across the Potomac River to the national cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. There, officials await a horse-drawn cart bearing a coffin. Inside the coffin is the body of . . . well, no one knows.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Chaplains#Funerals#Americans#American Soldiers#The United States Army#The National Color Bearer#C Company#3rd Us Infantry
Times Union

Tomb of Unknown Soldier has Capital Region, Hudson Valley ties

ALBANY – A Hudson Valley congressman’s resolution, prayers of the “Fighting Chaplain” from Cohoes and the salute of a highly decorated Albany fighting man – rejected six times before joining the U.S. Army – all came together a century ago when the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Jeffersonian

New Concord veteran guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

NEW CONCORD — It wasn't clear to Jim Kornokovich why he was chosen to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the early 1970s, but it wasn't long before the job made a big impact on him. Looking back on his time serving, he can recall standing at the...
NEW CONCORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Sheridan Press

Chief Plenty Coups blesses Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

SHERIDAN — As he told his biographer Frank B. Linderman, Chief Plenty Coups’ — or Aleek-chea-ahoosh, meaning “many achievements” in his native Crow language — first task in life was to learn how to run. He earned his first bow at the age of 7, and from there he lived...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
countywidenews.com

SMS Students Learn About The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., turned 100 years old on Veterans Day. And to mark the day, there were 40 Shawnee Middle School students in attendance during the Shawnee Veterans Day Program, held at Woodland Veterans Park on Nov. 11. They included the new eighth-grade leadership group, the Shawnee Alpha Wolves, as well as sixth through eighthgrade students of the month for Aug. - Oct., led by SMS Principal Keely Tolin and Kayla Hutcheson.
SHAWNEE, OK
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy