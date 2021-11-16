ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NEW: COVID-19 cases at 855 with 28 deaths; mask mandate not ending anytime soon

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgB7u_0cybtM9z00

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Nov. 15.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 855 new COVID-19 cases, along with 28 deaths in data released today.

Clark County reports 527 new cases and 13 deaths.

Little movement in other measurements indicates that the virus is still spreading, but at rates hospitals are able to handle. The state’s test positivity rate was unchanged at 7.6%, with Clark County rising from 6.8% to 6.9%. Hospitalizations were about the same, with 735 (-2) statewide and 569 (+10) in Clark County.

If the numbers have leveled out, they are still far above the requirements for ending the mask mandate.

Mask mandates will remain in place for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, and the daily case rate shows no signs of going down. Clark County will have to make significant progress over the next month or the mandate will be in place through the end of the year. Currently at “high” at 116.2, the daily case rate must go below 50 for two straight weeks before mask rules will be relaxed. The rate has risen over the past month, from 94 on Oct. 18. to its current level.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

  • New cases: 527 (total: 338,693)
  • Deaths: 13 (total: 6,086)
  • Test positivity rate: 6.9% (up from 6.8% reported the previous day)
  • Hospitalizations: 569 (up 10 from the previous day)

NEVADA

  • New cases: 855 (total: 450,186)
  • Deaths: 28 (total: 7,872)
  • Test positivity rate: 7.6% (unchanged from the previous day)
  • Hospitalizations: 725 (down 2 from Friday’s total)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

  • The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%
  • The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 6.9% which is up from 6.8% the previous day. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 116.2.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 7.6%, unchanged from the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 13 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,086 of the state’s 7,872 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is at 4 deaths per day.

As of Nov. 11 , the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 195 breakthrough deaths (+5), 607 breakthrough hospitalizations (+20) and 12,125 breakthrough cases (+430). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Nov. 4.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,447,509 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,896 since the previous day’s report. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day .

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY9O6_0cybtM9z00

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 116.2 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (450 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (6.9%) and testing (319 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,478,467 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Nov. 15.

As of today, 56.99% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 66.43% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 56.28% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCKfn_0cybtM9z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4z1x_0cybtM9z00

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays .

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) , the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-2) from the last report.

The current number of hospitalizations is 725 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 146 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 102 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rO1sY_0cybtM9z00

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 322,284 recovered cases; that’s 95.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report .

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County .

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate , which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3 , with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

Arizona reports 3,249 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona health officials reported 3,249 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday and two new deaths. The state has seen 1,245,127 cases and 21,942 deaths since the...
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Why does Minnesota have so many COVID-19 cases?

Minnesota is experiencing one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, despite a relatively high vaccination rate of 68% for people over age 5. The apparent contradiction has left many Minnesotans wondering why cases are rising so fast. Here are your questions about Minnesota’s COVID-19 surge, answered. Pretty bad. As of Friday, Minnesota had the country’s […] The post Why does Minnesota have so many COVID-19 cases? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
8 News Now

FDA, CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Day#Southern Nevada#Cdc#Covid 19#Clark County New
WebMD

Mask-Wearing Cuts New COVID-19 Cases by 53%, Study Says

Nov. 18, 2021 -- When people wear face masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the number of new COVID-19 infections drops by 53%, according to a new study published Thursday in the British Medical Journal. Social distancing and handwashing were also effective at lowering the number of cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox 59

71 additional COVID-19 deaths, 2,807 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,807 new positive coronavirus cases and 71 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.2% with a rate of 16.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.5% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,370 New Cases, No Deaths

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,453 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year there were 7,087 new confirmed cases, with an average of 5,952 new cases per day at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salina Post

Saline County: 1 additional death, 46 new COVID-19 cases

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Wednesday. ●One additional member of our community has lost their life to COVID-19 since our last update on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths of Saline County residents to 166. ●There have been 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
CharlotteObserver.com

Mecklenburg mask mandate could end soon as the county’s COVID levels improve

Mecklenburg County could be nearing the end of its latest mask mandate, as the county’s average COVID-19 test positivity rate nears the 5% threshold. Last week, the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to change the standard keeping the COVID-19 mask mandate in place — allowing masking in public places to stop if the daily COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 5% for seven days.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy