NHL Betting Guide for November 16th

Bills -7 Total: 50.5 Over -108 | Under -112 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +7500 | Bills +550. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a game that feels critical to keep pace with the crowded AFC playoff picture. The Colts are coming off wins in three of their last four while the Bills bounced back against the New York Jets following their shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has remained heavily under the radar thus far and is a big reason why Indianapolis has won four of its last five games. Wentz has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,378 yards, 18 total touchdowns, and just three interceptions in ten starts this year. Now, his team remains in the thick of the seven AFC teams sitting with five wins and will be looking to make their first statement win of the season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO