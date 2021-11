Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is expanding with a new location in Pflugerville at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive. A representative with the Willie’s Grill & Icehouse location in Georgetown confirmed the new location in Pflugerville is happening but could not say when construction would begin or end. Information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states the company filed for a $2.8 million new build Nov. 19. Willie’s Grill & Icehouse has several locations throughout Central Texas and the Greater Houston area. Willie’s serves a diverse menu of food and drinks that includes burgers, tacos, sandwiches and coastal cuisine. www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO