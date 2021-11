Gemini, the regulated cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss Twins, has raised $400 million in its most recent growth equity funding round. This financial round gave it a valuation of $7.1 billion, being one of the most valuable exchanges in the crypto world. The financial round, led by Morgan Creek, also had the participation of key leaders in the venture capital sector. Gemini has been investing heavily in alternative metaverse proposals.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO